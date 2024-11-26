Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B
crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Failure to appear

On Thursday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11 a.m, Moses Maillet, 50, of Amenia, New York, was extradited from Massachusetts for three outstanding Failure to Appear warrants issued by the the Torrington Courthouse. All three warrants’ bond totaled $150,000 cash/surety.

Unsafe passing

On Thursday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11 a.m., Samip Patel, 24, of Torrington, was westbound on Route 44 in Norfolk in a 2014 Toyota Camry and slowed due to a turning ahead. William Hester, 65, of Winsted, who also was traveling westbound on Route 44 in a 2017 Nissan Frontier, attempted to pass the Toyota, striking the vehicle in a front to rear manner. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were able to be driven from the scene. Hester was issued a written warning for unsafe passing.

Trailer strikes vehicle

On Friday, Nov. 15, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Malik Johnson, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, was making a left turn onto Route 7 from Route 44 in North Canaan in a 2023 Freightliner truck when the trailer it was towing struck an unoccupied 2016 Chevrolet Express van on the eastbound shoulder. The owner of the Chevrolet was Kelly Carter, 56, of Canaan. There were no injuries.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

crime

Latest News

Catherine Jazzo

Catherine Jazzo

BANTAM, Conn. — Catherine Jazzo, 77, of Bantam, Connecticut, passed away Nov. 18, 2024, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital surrounded by her family.

Catherine was born Jan. 6, 1947, in Yonkers, New York, to the late Joseph and Edythe (Parry) Jazzo.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

House of Books

House of Books
Provided

10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
holiday gift guide 2024

100 Main

100 Main
Patrick L. Sullivan

100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst

Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.

Keep ReadingShow less
holiday gift guide 2024