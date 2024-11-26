Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Failure to appear

On Thursday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11 a.m, Moses Maillet, 50, of Amenia, New York, was extradited from Massachusetts for three outstanding Failure to Appear warrants issued by the the Torrington Courthouse. All three warrants’ bond totaled $150,000 cash/surety.

Unsafe passing

On Thursday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11 a.m., Samip Patel, 24, of Torrington, was westbound on Route 44 in Norfolk in a 2014 Toyota Camry and slowed due to a turning ahead. William Hester, 65, of Winsted, who also was traveling westbound on Route 44 in a 2017 Nissan Frontier, attempted to pass the Toyota, striking the vehicle in a front to rear manner. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were able to be driven from the scene. Hester was issued a written warning for unsafe passing.

Trailer strikes vehicle

On Friday, Nov. 15, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Malik Johnson, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, was making a left turn onto Route 7 from Route 44 in North Canaan in a 2023 Freightliner truck when the trailer it was towing struck an unoccupied 2016 Chevrolet Express van on the eastbound shoulder. The owner of the Chevrolet was Kelly Carter, 56, of Canaan. There were no injuries.

