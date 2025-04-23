Cleaning up Falls Village
Patrick L. Sullivan
Residents came out with rakes and tarps and busied themselves cleaning up after the winter around the downtown section of Falls Village as part of a celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 19. Around 10:30 a.m. a dozen or so volunteers, including Gail Allyn, above, were raking up a storm in the village center.

Latest News

Town of Salisbury

Board of Finance

Help Wanted

Experienced horse equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-67-0499.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-671-0499.

