Concert rocks Hunt Library

“Some are from gay men who are seeing a version of themselves through this character but, you know, the book has resonated with women as much as men which is really interesting and amazing.”

Set in 2003, the novel follows Sam Singer, a 37-year-old art advisor who leaves a boyfriend and dog back in New York to travel to Berlin, a city with its own identity crisis. Amidst graffiti-stained streets and techno clubs, Sam’s isolation transforms into deep connections with Jeremy, a lonely wannabe DJ; Kaspar, an East Berlin artist; and Magda, the enigmatic hotel manager. It’s a story of longing, connection, and self-discovery, capturing the spirit of Berlin and the essence of midlife transformation.

Schnall began writing the novel 20 years ago after a trip to Berlin with his partner, Architectural Digest Executive Editor, Shax Riegler. Since then, the journey to publication has been long and at times, emotionally taxing, but Schnall believes, “the moment for it is really now.” His narrative captures the pulse of Berlin with a steady backbeat of nostalgia and longing. “My feeling as a reader, and I read constantly, is we all project onto a novel. I like the idea of that. There is a lot of specificity to the story and to Sam, but I wanted to leave what I call ‘empty space’ so that readers can project onto it.”

Readers will indeed project onto it, exploring the cobblestoned alleys and streets of Berlin before social media and cell phones, when around every corner was a new universe. Born and raised in New York City, there is a grit to the Berlin of 2003 that spoke to Schnall. “It’s not easy, if you grow up in New York, to have a city surprise you and also confound you. There is just something about it.” Schnall also has deep ties to this area¬ — his parents bought a home in Salisbury in the ’80’s and Schnall and his partner bought their home around the corner ten years ago. Both of Schnall’s parents passed away recently; his mother in April 2023 and his father in February, 2024. So, while there has been a lot of excitement and momentum around the book, Schnall is taking it slowly. “I’ve been really trying to pace myself,” he said. “Also, I’ve been following the book. It’s had a nice life so far and it’s really resonating with readers, and to me that’s just thrilling.”

The launch event at The White Hart will feature a conversation between Schnall and Jenny Jackson, author of the acclaimed novel “Pineapple Street” and VP executive editor at Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group. Their meeting through a mutual friend at The White Hart Inn exactly a year ago sparked a friendship, making this event a full-circle moment of literary camaraderie.

Eric Schnall has had a multifaceted career in theater that spans over 25 years. His first job on Broadway was as an assistant to the producers of “Rent.” He then went on to work as producer and marketing director on such megahits as “The Vagina Monologues,” “Fleabag,” and “Hedwig and The Angry Inch,” for which he won a Tony Award as co-producer of the Broadway revival. “When your first shows are “Rent” and “The Vagina Monologues,” you realize Broadway is a business,” Schnall explained. “I was excited by culturally and politically interesting work that was also commercially successful.” Broadway’s intense demands made it hard to find time to write, however, so Schnall had to learn to do both simultaneously, often writing in hotel lobbies or kitchen tables at 4 or 5 a.m.

“I’m a morning person, so I wrote most of the book in the wee hours,” Schnall said.

Schnall has a few projects that he’s currently developing but said, “There’s a lot of good work being produced on Broadway right now, but financially, it’s challenging. So, for now, I’m glad I also have the book to concentrate on.”

Come and be a part of this special evening at The White Hart Inn where you’ll meet a wonderful local author while immersed in the world Berlin, and discover the heart, humor, and depth of “I Make Envy on Your Disco.”

For tickets, visit www.oblongbooks.com