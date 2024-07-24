Connecticut voters choose Republican U.S. Senate candidate in upcoming August primary

LAKEVILLE — The official date of the Connecticut District Primaries is Aug. 13, but voters can head to the polls starting Aug. 5 for early voting.



With most party nominees running uncontested in 2024, voters in the Northwest Corner will have just one race to be decided in the primary.



Republican voters will choose between two candidates to face U.S. Senator Chris Murphy in November. Beacon Falls First Selectman Gerry Smith and Manchester entrepreneur Matthew Corey will vie for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. An Independent party candidate, ex-Marine Robert Hyde, will also appear as a challenger to Murphy in November.



Incumbent nominees will face no opposition in the August primary. Senator Murphy (D-CT), U.S. Rep. Jahanna Hayes (D-5), State Senator Stephen Harding (R-30), State Senator Lisa Seminara (R-8) and State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) have earned their parties’ nomination and will all appear on the ballot in November.



Challengers for the house 64th district and senate 30th are also uncontested in the primary. Come November, Republican Barbara Breor, longstanding Goshen Town Clerk, will face Horn for the 64th seat and Harding will be facing a challenge from Democrat Justin Potter, a political newcomer from Kent, for the 30th. Democratic candidate Paul Honig will challenge Seminara for her state senate seat in the 8th.



To vote in the primary voters must be affiliated with a political party. Unaffiliated voters have until Aug. 2 at noon to register. However, voters already affiliated with a political party may no longer change their party prior to the election.



This is the first year that early voting is available for Connecticut voters. The August district primary will have a seven-day early voting period running from Monday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 11. Polling locations will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Tuesday and Thursday voting booths will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Unregistered voters still have time to register before the election. Voters wishing to register should see their local Registrar of Voters no later than noon on the business day before they would like to vote. For example, to be eligible to cast a ballot on Aug. 5 a voter must register by noon on Aug. 2.



Primary day is Tuesday, Aug. 13. Polls will be open that day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The deadline to register before the primary is Monday, Aug. 12 at noon.



Cornwall Registrar of Voters Jayne Ridgway told the Lakeville Journal that the early voting period has created some challenges for local election officials. “It’s the money,” Ridgway said. Cornwall received a $10,500 grant from the Connecticut government to help establish early voting earlier this year. “We spent all the money that was the state money and now we have to use the town money.”



Staffing could be an issue for some localities as well, though Ridgway said she’s fortunate to have enough interested people to serve as poll watchers through the seven day early voting period. “There are only 188 registered republicans,” Ridgway said.



“We’re fortunate to have people willing to work,” Ridgway said. “But generally, some other towns where there’s a more active workforce; they just can’t do it, so they have more trouble.”