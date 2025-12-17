Cornwall honors veterans with wreath ceremony

CORNWALL — In a season devoted to celebrating the living, a hardy group gathered Saturday, Dec. 13, to honor those who served their country and have since passed.

Dozens made their way through the snow-covered Cornwall Cemetery, undeterred by light snowfall, to take part in the town’s first Wreaths Across America ceremony, organized by local resident Bill Dinneen. People of all ages attended, many noting that they had family members who served.

Wreaths Across America has a long tradition of placing holiday wreaths on veterans’ headstones in cemeteries nationwide. In his remarks, Dinneen said ceremonies are held in all 50 states, U.S. territories and 26 American cemeteries overseas. This year, he said, 7,600 locations are participating.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence for fallen veterans, followed by remarks from Dinneen.

“The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear...Today, we show a unified front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.”

Dinneen recognized the many veterans in attendance who had answered the call to serve their country, thanking them and saying it was an honor to know them.

Nine ceremonial wreaths were on the ground in front of Dinneen and he asked individuals to come up and place them each on a stand. They represented the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, merchant marine, first responders and all POWs and MIAs.

Dinneen encouraged those in attendance to go and place a wreath on a veteran’s grave, say the name aloud and take a moment to thank them for their service. “It’s a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive,” he said.

He had raised enough funds to sponsor 175 wreaths. An additional 85 wreaths were added to the Cornwall Cemetery order and those were placed on Sunday at the North Cornwall Cemetery.

“I have sponsorships coming in already for next year,” said Dinneen. “Fantastic! I am so humbled.”

The Cornwall Cemetery is home to graves of veterans going as far back as the Revolutionary War.