Cub Scouts hold flapjack feast with Santa in North Canaan

Santa Claus made a visit to the Cub Scout’s breakfast in North Canaan Sunday, Dec. 7, where he heard from Bria King, 4

John Coston

NORTH CANAAN — Cub Scouts donned their Santa Claus hats on Sunday, Dec. 7 at the North Canaan Elementary School to host a pancake breakfast with Santa.

A steady stream of families arrived for the annual event and found an eager swarm of 14 Scouts from Pack 22, which covers Sheffield, Falls Village and Salisbury as well as North Canaan, waiting to take their breakfast orders.

Bryce Salmon, 14, now a Boy Scout in Troup 22, was stationed in the kitchen fulfilling orders as his mother, Amy Salmon, ran the griddle. Bryce’s younger brother, Declan, 6, from Lakeville, was busy like all the others taking orders, and was wearing his father’s Cub Scout uniform from the 1970s.

Declan Salmon, 6, of Lakeville, wearing his father’s Cub Scout shirt from 1977, takes an order from Makenzsilea Watson, 16, of Lakeville.John Coston

Sonia Gale, another leader from Pack 22, also was helping out in the kitchen said, “We do this every year, and this is the first time at the school. We were at Pilgrim House before.”

Fourteen scouts ran a tight ship as they split up and covered all the tables, taking orders for pancakes, sausage and coffee and juice.

Santa Claus (Joe Brady of Winsted) toured the tables to visiting with young and old and seemed to be a magnet for the Scouts, who drifted around him as he moved through the busy scene.

Bryce Salmon, 14, a Boy Scout in Troop 22, dishes out pancakes as the orders come in from Boy Scouts in Pack 22.John Coston

Our visit to Hancock Shaker Village

The Stone Round Barn at Hancock Shaker Village.

Jennifer Almquist

My husband Tom, our friend Jim Jasper and I spent the day at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. A cold, blustery wind shook the limbs of an ancient apple tree still clinging to golden fruit. Spitting sleet drove us inside for warmth, and the lusty smells of manure from the goats, sheep, pigs and chickens in the Stone Round Barn filled our senses. We traveled back in time down sparse hallways lined with endless peg racks. The winter light was slightly crooked through the panes of old glass. The quiet life of the Shakers is preserved simply.

Shakers referred to their farm as the City of Peace.Jennifer Almquist

Lakeville Books & Stationery opens a new chapter in Great Barrington

Exterior of Lakeville Books & Stationery in Great Barrington.

Provided

Fresh off the successful opening of Lakeville Books & Stationery in April 2025, Lakeville residents Darryl and Anne Peck have expanded their business by opening their second store in the former Bookloft space at 63 State St. (Route 7) in Great Barrington.

“We have been part of the community since 1990,” said Darryl Peck. “The addition of Great Barrington, a town I have been visiting since I was a kid, is special. And obviously we are thrilled to ensure that Great Barrington once again has a new bookstore.”

Wassaic Project snags top tourism prize, rolls out Winter Wonderland

The “Monuments to Motherhood” sculpture by artist Molly Gochman outside of Wassaic Project.

Joshua Simpson

For nearly two decades, the Wassaic Project has served as a vibrant beacon in Dutchess County, creating a space for emerging artists to hone their craft and explore social change. And while a seven story, 8,000-square-foot former grain elevator may not seem like a likely home for an arts space, the nonprofit is receiving countywide recognition for its unforgettable events.

Last month, the Wassaic Project was named the winner of the 2025 Events Tourism Award of Distinction at Destination Dutchess’ annual Tourism Awards of Distinction breakfast. Held Nov. 13 at Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie, the honor places the arts organization alongside some of the region’s most celebrated tourism partners and highlights its impact on the upstate New York cultural landscape.

The Sharon Playhouse YouthStage to present original adaptation of ‘Peter Pan’

Front row, left to right, Sarah Cuoco, Kellan Lockton, Sam Norbet, Kate Drury, Savannah Stevenson. Middle row, left to right, Callan Scott, Philippa Cavalier, Wild Handel, Ivan Howe, Lyra Wilder, Gilvey Barnett-Zunino. Back row, left to right, Wolf Donner, Drew Ledbetter, Sienna Rose Lyons, Mollie Leonard, Richie Crane, Alex Wilbur, C.C. Stevenson, Andrus Nichols, Caroline Lapinski.

Michael Kevin Baldwin

The Sharon Playhouse YouthStage is presenting an original adaptation of “Peter Pan” by directors Andrus Nichols and Drew Ledbette, set to open Dec. 17. The show will take place in the Bok Theater at the Sharon Playhouse and close Dec. 21.

This is the world premiere of this adaptation of “Peter Pan,” which entered the public domain in 2024. Nichols and Ledbette are returning for their third year with Sharon Playhouse Youth after directing “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” in 2023 and “A Christmas Carol” in 2024. This is their first original adaptation with the Playhouse.

