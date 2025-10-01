elections

DTC hosts Gov. Lamont, urges voter participation

Among those attending Sunday’s Meet and Greet sponsored by the Salisbury Democratic Town Committee at the Town Grove are: from left, former State Rep. Roberta Willis, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, First Selectman Curtis G. Rand, State Rep. Maria Horn, Gov. Ned Lamont and Selectman candidate Barrett Prinz.

Ruth Epstein

SALISBURY — Speaking at a Meet and Greet event sponsored by the Democratic Town Committee Sunday, Sept. 28, at the Town Grove, Gov. Ned Lamont (D) and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz agreed they are pleased to be living in this state.

“There’s a lot being thrown at us from the federal government,” said the lieutenant governor. “I say all the time how lucky we are to be in Connecticut. The president loves to cause chaos, confusion and throw out cruel policies. Leadership under our governor is passionate and consistent.”

She touched on what President Donald Trump refers to as a big, beautiful bill, which she said is putting the country in debt in order to give tax breaks to billionaires. In comparison, Connecticut has passed seven balanced budgets, she said, tax cuts are being given to those who need it the most and the state has invested $300 million from the surplus in the Early Childhood Endowment Fund.

Bysiewicz said, “We stand up for people’s rights We take care of our people. We are not taking away rights in Connecticut; we’re expanding them, as well as expanding access to voting rights.”

Taking the microphone, after being introduced by State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64), Lamont lamented about all the people who sat out the last presidential election.

“That’s the biggest mistake we ever made,” he said. “We can never let that happen again.”

He gave high praise to the town’s leadership under First Selectman Curtis G. Rand, vowing to be partners for advancing affordable housing “to get you over the finish line.” Education is another important topic championed by the Democrats, with free tuition at the state’s community colleges. He also wants to see the cost of electricity brought down, but noted the federal government’s stop-work order against Revolution Win, an offshore wind power project.

He ended by saying he knows it’s a tough time out there. “We want Connecticut to be a place that loves its people and looks out for its people. Don’t get discouraged. Susan and I are fighting for you every day.”

Al Ginouves, chairman of the Democratic Town Committee, spoke about how pleased he is that people move to Salisbury and step right up to get involved in a variety of ways. “I’ve heard the Northwest Corner is the power center of the state,” he quipped.

Rand, who first ran in 2005, spoke briefly and listed four residents who gave much to the town and have recently died: Linda Dodge, Peggy Heck, David Bayersdorfer and Jim Dresser.

