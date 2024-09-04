Exhibit showcases Holley knives

Academy building’s new display features a fully restored knife case from the mid-19th century.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan
history

Exhibit showcases Holley knives

SALISBURY — A display case for knives made by the Holley Manufacturing Company of Lakeville has been conserved and restored and returned to the Academy building ahead of the upcoming exhibit, “The World Comes to Salisbury: Celebrating the Holley Knife Collection” with an opening reception Saturday, Oct. 5, 4 to 6 p.m.

The knives have been cleaned up as well.

Established in 1844, the Holley Manufacturing Company is considered to be the first pocket knife company in the United States.

The walnut case, holding 222 knives, was featured at the United States Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia in 1876.

More than 100 of the original knives, including an unusual pistol knife, are currently in the display in Salisbury.

history

Latest News

Ginger Betti elected Falls Village Finance Board chair

Ginger Betti elected Falls Village Finance Board chair

FALLS VILLAGE — At a special meeting of the Board of Finance Monday, Aug. 26, the board appointed alternate member Ginger Betti as a full member, and then elected Betti chair.

Both moves were made necessary by the resignation of former chair David Wilburn. Amy Wynn was also nominated as chair. Betti was appointed by a vote of 4-2.

Keep ReadingShow less

Paul Mattingly modernizes municipal engagement

Paul Mattingly modernizes municipal engagement

Paul Mattingly

Provided

NORTH CANAAN —Town Hall is more accessible than ever, thanks in large part to reimagining the role of the front desk.

Paul Mattingly was hired in February 2024 to replace Marissa Ohler, the outgoing selectmen’s secretary. Mattingly brought an expanded range of skills to the position, which has evolved into a new title: executive assistant for the selectman’s office.

Keep ReadingShow less
people

Forestry interns conclude time at GMF

Forestry interns conclude time at GMF

From left, Ian Montgomery-Gehrt, Kyle Joray and Daniel Semell, 2024 interns at Great Mountain Forest, stand amid young pines with GMF’s Matt Gallagher.

Provided

NORFOLK — For each of the last 76 years Great Mountain Forest (GMF) has offered a select group of forestry undergraduate students from around the country an immersive summer program in all aspects of forest management in GMF’s more than 6,000 acres of diverse landscapes and managed forests in Norfolk, Canaan, and Falls Village.

Working under the direction of experienced forester Matt Gallagher, who holds a Master of Forestry from the Yale School of the Environment, this summer’s forestry interns gained hands-on, in-depth experience and skills working through a curriculum that included measuring forest tree species diversity and regeneration on 550-acres, harvesting and processing timber, managing invasive plants and insects and maintaining the infrastructure of a working forest. In addition to hard work, the interns explored some of the career paths they might pursue visiting a local sawmill, shadowing a researcher at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, and visiting with state and nonprofit forestry and conservation professionals.

Keep ReadingShow less

Fun with cigar boxes at Hunt

Fun with cigar boxes at Hunt

Noah Sher came dressed as Groucho Marx for the “Cigar Box Tradition Redux” event at Hunt Library.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — A whacking big crowd showed up for “Cigar Box Tradition Redux,” a show of art created using the cigar box as a basis, at the David M. Hunt Library Saturday, Aug. 31.

Noah Sher, decked out in Groucho Marx glasses, circulated in the crowd, offering chocolate-tipped pretzels from a cigar box.(The late Groucho Marx was a noted cigar smoker.)

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit