GNH wins home opener 29-6

WINSTED — The GNH Yellowjackets defeated the Derby High School Red Raiders 29-6 in Winsted Friday, Sept. 26.

The Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op team bounced back after two tough losses on the road to start the season, first against Plainville High School then Woodland Regional High School.

Under the lights versus Derby, the GNH home crowd wore neon colors to brighten the stands. It was about 70 degrees at kickoff and fans were still walking up the hill due to over-packed parking lots at Gilbert School.

The Yellowjackets established a 14-6 lead by halftime. Wes Allyn caught the first GNH touchdown: a 29-yard reception from QB Trevor Campbell. The next score came from RB Cole Linen about two minutes before halftime.

QB Trevor Campbell signals a first down late in the game. Campbell passed for 93 yards with a TD and rushed for 30 yards. Riley Klein

Owen Riemer and Cole Linen each rushed in a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give GNH an insurmountable lead late in the game.

The Red Raiders were held to one score by the Yellowjacket defense. Owen Riemer picked an interception and Tyler Roberts recovered a fumble in the second half.

GNH’s offense produced 369 total yards compared to Derby’s 191 total yards.

GNH and Derby’s team records both moved to 1-2 after the result Sept. 26. GNH hosts Naugatuck High School (0-3) at Van Why Field Friday, Oct.3, at 7 p.m.