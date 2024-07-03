open space

Happy 248th

“You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4th, not with a parade of guns, tanks and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy and the flies die from happiness. You may think you have overeaten, but it is patriotism.” —Erma Bombeck

John Adams, ever cantankerous with tightly held views matched by genius, always contended that July 2nd was the birthday of the nation — it was the date the Continental Congress voted for independence from Britain. Yet a document, the Declaration of Independence, was approved and adopted by that Congress on July 4th and the 4th was thus deemed the official birthday. Though proclaimed a state holiday in Massachusetts in 1781, the Fourth of July was not declared a federal holiday until 1870, a paid federal holiday in 1941. John Adams though did accurately predict independence days going forward: “It will be celebrated with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.”

Like Thanksgiving, the Fourth of July is truly an American holiday. Both these high holidays are celebrated by Americans in-country and out. Parks, backyards, main streets across the country are chalk-a-block with Americans grouped for pleasure, to cheer, to admire be they solo or generation-deep families. American embassies and individuals across the globe hold 4th of July celebrations — the ones I have attended were held outside with volleyball, dancing, lemonade, beer, fireworks, concerts, all casual and friendly. Both the Fourth and Thanksgiving are holidays centered on people, on families, friends, community — being joyfully together, gathered, celebrating. Nothing imperial, nothing stiffly military, not tanks tearing up asphalt, not marching troops sweltering in uniforms, in America rather everyone is in shorts, T’s, flipping burgers, streaming red, white, and blue from trike or bike handles, lining streets, kicking back.

Our two secular American holidays are rapt with traditions: foods — hot dogs and burgers on one, turkey on the other; on Thanksgiving reenactments of key events, on the Fourth a plethora of flags, bunting, red, white and blue everything, everywhere. American flags a plenty wave right side up, to code, outside of federal buildings, businesses, homes in all income neighborhoods. As per Johnny Cash: “On second thought, I do like to brag….’Cause I’m mighty proud of the ragged old flag.”

Symbols of America from flags to parades, to fireworks, to ball games, to the Statue of Liberty are revered and respected.

Whether in blistering heat, pouring rain, or following a raucous political debate, may the Fourth of July 2024 bring forth celebrative cheer and community for us all. Bite into a burger, chug a beer, sip ice tea, cheer a fond float, pound your foot to a local band – hail the good spirit of a nation whooping it up for its 248th birthday.

Kathy Herald-Marlowe lives in Sharon.

open space

Latest News

Exactly like you, Bob Parker

Exactly like you, Bob Parker
Jack Branfield
Alexander Wilburn

'Bob never got through a gig without having a good time and having a laugh,” said Wanda Houston at Music Mountain’s Gordon Hall on Saturday, June 29. She was there performing jazz classics in a tribute concert, and the “Bob” in question being honored was the late West Cornwall resident Robert Andrew Parker, who Houston described meeting at The Wake Robin Inn in the mid 1990s as she was still getting used to the music scene of rural Connecticut. Parker was a veteran of just that scene. Outside of his work as a prolific watercolor painter and illustrator whose work was featured in The New Yorker and the collection of The Museum of Modern Art alike, was also a drummer. In his free time, Parker, who died in 2024 at the age of 96, was a member of the jazz band Jive by Five along with members like pianist Scott Heth.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'

Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'

“Empty Nest” is the painting that won “Best Watercolor of the Year.”

Provided

'This is my time,” said Deborah Chabrian, still basking in the glow of winning “Best Watercolor of the Year” at the PleinAir Convention in Cherokee, S.C.

Her painting “Empty Nest,” depicting an empty birdcage in front of her South Kent studio window, with a view of Schaghticoke Mountain behind it, was chosen as the ultimate winner in the watercolor category after a complex year-long competition.

Keep ReadingShow less
paintings

Finding the light: Jimmy Wright’s sunflowers at Argazzi Gallery

Finding the light: Jimmy Wright’s sunflowers at Argazzi Gallery

Judith Singelis at Argazzi Gallery

Natalia Zukerman

On Saturday, June 22, The Argazzi Gallery opened “Looking for the Light,” an intimate exhibition celebrating the work of Jimmy Wright, an artist whose relationship with sunflowers has spanned decades.

Wright moved to New York City in 1974. Growing up gay in rural Kentucky, he wasn’t able to express himself openly, but upon immersing himself in New York’s gay scene in the 70’s, he finally found he was able to live his life freely. He began to depict his social scene, making large-scale drawings of nights out at gay clubs in unapologetic detail. Three of those drawings are now on view at the Whitney Museum, high praise and validation that Wright is giddy about in the sweetest and humblest of ways.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit