Honor Society inductees celebrated at HVRHS

FALLS VILLAGE — In a candle-lit ceremony filled with words of wisdom and inspiration, 30 Housatonic Valley Regional High School students were inducted into the Eleanor Roosevelt Chapter of the National Honor Society on June 4.

Following the processional onto the auditorium’s stage, Principal Ian Strever welcomed guests and said that the event was different from a graduation ceremony in that individuals, rather than an entire class, were being celebrated. He told the inductees that “We take immense pride not only in your scholarly achievements, but in the integrity and compassion you demonstrate daily. You communicate with clarity and confidence, you advocate for yourselves and others, you approach challenges with creative problem solving and you demonstrate genuine care for our global community and environment.”

Region One Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley gave an address in which she talked of leadership which is not just about personal achievements, but acts of humility. “Lead wisely, lead courageously and most importantly, lead with your heart,” she advised.

The students then participated in a somber ritual of lighting candles. Four students spoke of the four qualities upon which the members have been selected: scholarship, service, character and leadership.

Manasseh Matsudaira, this year’s valedictorian, speaking on scholarship, pushed for creating a new word, “scholaring. Scholarship is not a trait we possess or some ethereal goal to achieve, it is an activity we get to engage in” He said scholaring is not confined to eight periods, but one can scholar about pretty much anything. “It’s not defined by what one studies but how they study,” he said.

Katerin McEnroe lit a candle for service. “To give service simply means to give what you can to whomever you can as frequently as you can,” she said. Examples could be smiling at someone in the hall, complimenting a stranger in public or holding the door for a person behind you. She challenged her fellow inductees to do at least one act of service every day.

Speaking about character was Andy Delgado, quoting Greek philosopher Heraclitus, who said, “Character is destiny.” Delgado said the choices he and his classmates have made were products of their character. “The people we are today, and the choices we make today, determine our future and our success.”

Salutatorian Tess Marks, in speaking about leadership, turned to Eleanor Roosevelt, for whom the chapter is named. Marks said she asked herself what traits the former first lady might have listed as those of a leader and quoted her as saying, “Good leaders inspire people to have confidence in their leader. Great leaders inspire people to have confidence in themselves.” Building on that, Marks said she believes great leaders must have empathy, for as Roosevelt also said, “For our own success to be real, it must contribute to the success of others.”

Honor Society adviser Peter Vermilyea administered the oath, whose words the students repeated. He then gave a brief history of the chapter, explaining that in 2019 National Honor Society members chose to name the chapter in honor of Roosevelt, who was a friend of Housatonic. She spoke at the school on two occasions, including the 1958 induction ceremony. She later wrote about her visit in her “My Day” newspaper column, calling the school “exceptional.”

The program always includes the highly anticipated naming of honorary inductees. This year the school’s administrative assistant Katie Wood, who is retiring, and executive secretary Julie Lang, who will retire in the near future, were bestowed that honor by Strever. He said they have shown him the kind of hospitality that makes Housatonic feel like home. As graduates of the school, they care for it like a member of their families.

Strever noted they are not just colleagues, but have become friends.

A reception followed in the cafeteria.