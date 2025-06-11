Honor Society inductees celebrated at HVRHS

Housatonic Valley Regional High School Honor Society members stand with their lighted candles during the June 4 ceremony.

Ruth Epstein


FALLS VILLAGE — In a candle-lit ceremony filled with words of wisdom and inspiration, 30 Housatonic Valley Regional High School students were inducted into the Eleanor Roosevelt Chapter of the National Honor Society on June 4.

Following the processional onto the auditorium’s stage, Principal Ian Strever welcomed guests and said that the event was different from a graduation ceremony in that individuals, rather than an entire class, were being celebrated. He told the inductees that “We take immense pride not only in your scholarly achievements, but in the integrity and compassion you demonstrate daily. You communicate with clarity and confidence, you advocate for yourselves and others, you approach challenges with creative problem solving and you demonstrate genuine care for our global community and environment.”

Region One Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley gave an address in which she talked of leadership which is not just about personal achievements, but acts of humility. “Lead wisely, lead courageously and most importantly, lead with your heart,” she advised.

The students then participated in a somber ritual of lighting candles. Four students spoke of the four qualities upon which the members have been selected: scholarship, service, character and leadership.

Manasseh Matsudaira, this year’s valedictorian, speaking on scholarship, pushed for creating a new word, “scholaring. Scholarship is not a trait we possess or some ethereal goal to achieve, it is an activity we get to engage in” He said scholaring is not confined to eight periods, but one can scholar about pretty much anything. “It’s not defined by what one studies but how they study,” he said.

Katerin McEnroe lit a candle for service. “To give service simply means to give what you can to whomever you can as frequently as you can,” she said. Examples could be smiling at someone in the hall, complimenting a stranger in public or holding the door for a person behind you. She challenged her fellow inductees to do at least one act of service every day.

Speaking about character was Andy Delgado, quoting Greek philosopher Heraclitus, who said, “Character is destiny.” Delgado said the choices he and his classmates have made were products of their character. “The people we are today, and the choices we make today, determine our future and our success.”

Salutatorian Tess Marks, in speaking about leadership, turned to Eleanor Roosevelt, for whom the chapter is named. Marks said she asked herself what traits the former first lady might have listed as those of a leader and quoted her as saying, “Good leaders inspire people to have confidence in their leader. Great leaders inspire people to have confidence in themselves.” Building on that, Marks said she believes great leaders must have empathy, for as Roosevelt also said, “For our own success to be real, it must contribute to the success of others.”

Honor Society adviser Peter Vermilyea administered the oath, whose words the students repeated. He then gave a brief history of the chapter, explaining that in 2019 National Honor Society members chose to name the chapter in honor of Roosevelt, who was a friend of Housatonic. She spoke at the school on two occasions, including the 1958 induction ceremony. She later wrote about her visit in her “My Day” newspaper column, calling the school “exceptional.”

The program always includes the highly anticipated naming of honorary inductees. This year the school’s administrative assistant Katie Wood, who is retiring, and executive secretary Julie Lang, who will retire in the near future, were bestowed that honor by Strever. He said they have shown him the kind of hospitality that makes Housatonic feel like home. As graduates of the school, they care for it like a member of their families.

Strever noted they are not just colleagues, but have become friends.

A reception followed in the cafeteria.

Walk-off win sends Pirates to championship



Milo Ellison sends a fly ball to left field, bringing home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn in a walk-off win for the Canaan Pirates June 11.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Canaan Pirates advanced to the league championship after a comeback victory over the Tri-Town Red Sox Wednesday, June 11.

Down 3-2 with two outs and two on in the bottom of the 6th inning, "Mighty" Milo Ellison stepped up to the plate and launched a fly ball deep to left field. The single brought home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn for a walk-off Pirates win.

Kevin Kelly’s After Hours



Kevin Kelly

Photo by Christopher Delarosa
“I was exposed to that cutthroat, ‘Yes, chef’ culture. It’s not for me. I don’t want anyone apologizing for who they are or what they love.”— Kevin Kelly

Kevin Kelly doesn’t call himself a chef; he prefers “cook.” His business, After Hours, based in Great Barrington, operates as what Kelly calls “a restaurant without a home,” a pop-up dining concept that prioritizes collaboration over competition, flexibility over permanence, and accessibility over exclusivity.

Kelly grew up in Great Barrington and has roots in the Southern Berkshires that go back ten generations. He began working in restaurants at age 14. “I started at Allium and was hooked right off the bat,” he said. He worked across the region from Cantina 229 in New Marlborough to The Old Inn on the Green at Jacob’s Pillow before heading to Babson College in Boston to study business. After a few years in Boston kitchens, he returned home to open a restaurant. But the math didn’t work. “The traditional model just didn’t feel financially sustainable,” he said. “So, I took a step back and asked, ‘If that doesn’t work, then what does?’”

Books & Blooms’ tenth anniversary



Dee Salomon on what makes a garden a garden.

hoto by Ngoc Minh Ngo for Architectural Digest

On June 20 and 21, the Cornwall Library will celebrate its 10th anniversary of Books & Blooms, the two-day celebration of gardens, art, and the rural beauty of Cornwall. This beloved annual benefit features a talk, reception, art exhibit, and self-guided tours of four extraordinary local gardens.

The first Library sponsored garden tour was in June 2010 and featured a talk by Page Dickey, an avid gardener and author. This year’s Books & Blooms will coincide with Ellen Moon’s exhibit “Thinking About Gardens,” a collection of watercolors capturing the quiet spirit of Cornwall’s private gardens. Moon, a weekly storyteller to the first grade at Cornwall Consolidated School and art curator for The Cornwall Library, paints en plein air. Her work investigates what constitutes a garden. In the description of the show, she writes: “there are many sorts...formal, botanical, cottage, vegetable, herb...even a path through the woods is a kind of garden. My current working definition of a garden is a human intervention in the landscape to enhance human appreciation of the landscape.” Also on display are two of her hand-embroidered jackets. One depicts spring’s flowering trees and pollinators. The other, a kimono, was inspired by Yeats’s “The Song of the Wandering Aengus.”

