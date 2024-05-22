elections

Horn runs for fourth term

CORNWALL — The Democratic Convention at Cornwall Town Hall on May 15 nominated Maria Horn to run for a fourth term as the 64th District’s state representative.

Horn accepted the nomination and set her sights on the election in November. In a statement, Horn wrote: “I pledge to give my all to the campaign and hope to see my Democratic colleagues elected to join me in Hartford to protect your rights, your health, our environment, our economy, and our democracy. There is certainly a lot to do!”

Horn is being challenged by Goshen Town Clerk Barbara L. Breor (R), who announced her candidacy in March. Breor is in her 14th term as Town Clerk in Goshen and has been in the role since 1996.

elections

Latest News

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala
James and Linda Quella hosted the spring gala at their estate in Sharon.
Alexander Wilburn

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon held its annual spring gala and auction on Saturday, May 18, at the Sharon home of James and Linda Quella, best known in the area for their family-run poultry farm, Q Farms, where they humanely raise chickens in their pastures.

The spring gala is a major event each year for the library to raise funds for its annual budgeting cost, explained Hotchkiss Library Director Gretchen Hachmeister. “We raise about 65% of our annual operating budget just through fundraising events. We get about 25% from the town and the rest, some grants, and then the rest is fundraising. The general budget supports just opening the doors and helping us do everything we do.”

Keep ReadingShow less
hotchkiss library

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Bunny Williams opened her garden for Trade Secrets tour visitors.

Natalia Zukerman

Landscape enthusiasts traveled from far and wide for garden tours and rare finds at Project SAGE’s annual Trade Secrets event May 18 and 19.

The origin of the rare plant and antiques fundraiser traces back to a serendipitous moment in the winter of 2001, when interior designer and author Bunny Williams found her greenhouse overflowing with seedlings, thanks to her then-gardener Naomi Blumenthal’s successful propagation of rare primroses.

Keep ReadingShow less
gardening