Housatonic boys hang on for 1-0 win at Lakeview

LITCHFIELD — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys varsity soccer earned a 1-0 win over Lakeview High School Friday, Sept. 19.

The rivalry match was played beneath clear blue skies, about 76 degrees, at Plumb Hill Field Complex in Litchfield. The weather was pleasant, but the match was not.

Gustavo Portillo scored the lone goal in the 36th minute. His header redirected a free kick that snuck into the goal just under the crossbar yet out of reach of the Lakeview goalie.

Portillo exited the game with an ankle injury after a hard collision in the second half. Several other HVRHS players required medical attention from the on-hand athletic trainer as the hard-fought game became increasingly physical.

HVRHS goalie Abram Kirshner maintained a clean sheet with five saves including a gravity-defying dive to block a free kick.

Housatonic’s record advanced to 4-2 while Lakeview moved to 3-3. Nearly halfway through the season, HVRHS sat in third place in Berkshire League standings behind undefeated Shepaug Valley High School (7-0) and Nonnewuag High School (4-0-1).