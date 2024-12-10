Housatonic FFA store selling trees and poinsettias until Dec. 20

Visitors to the Housatonic FFA Holiday Store Saturday, Dec. 7, were greeted by the tree team of Luca Floridis, Landen Cooper and Nico Bochnovich.

Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — As soon as a visitor got within range at the Housatonic FFA store at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, the tree team sprang into action.

“May we help you, sir?” they said, almost in unison.

The Housatonic FFA store, in addition to Christmas trees, sells poinsettias, wreaths, garlands and other useful things such as gigantic blocks of cheese.

On Saturday morning, Dec. 7, business was brisk, and the veteran FFA members were training the freshmen, such as the tree team of Luca Floridis of Salisbury, Landen Cooper of Lakeville, and Nico Bochnovich, also of Lakeville.

Inside Hayden Bachman, a sophomore from Falls Village, was carefully wrapping a poinsettia against the cold.

She explained that it doesn’t take much to discourage a poinsettia used to the warm confines of the FFA greenhouse.

Bachman is the FFA secretary, and she said that the store, open since Saturday, Nov. 30, had already recouped expenses.

The FFA store took delivery of 825 trees on Nov. 20. Plenty remain but they do tend to sell out fairly quickly. The FFA store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 20.

