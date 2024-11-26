Hunky Hound Handlers
Robin Roraback
Hunky Hound Handlers

11 Railroad St., North Canaan, CT | (959) 227-9013 | hunkyhoundhandlers.com | Social: @hunkyhoundhandlers

Hunky Hound Handlers wants to “ensure your dog lives its best life!” The team of owner and trainer, Cody O’Kelly, who is a Certified Professional Canine Nutritionist, trainer/nutritionist Ashley Haddon and Chief Operating Officer Sheri Jenny, offer training, bathing (including gentle handling, deep cleaning, paw trim and teeth brushing) professional dog walking, off leash pack walking, and nutrition counseling and products. All is done with a holistic approach to ensure the physical and mental well-being of dogs. Shop on line or visit them at the store.

Wilderdog Utility Fanny Pack ($36)

Robin Roraback

“Great for walking. Makes carrying treats, phones, clean up bags, and leash easy.”

Wilderdog Biothane collar ($29) and leash ($38)

Robin Roraback

“Waterproof and easy to clean if you are out walking and the collar or leash gets dirty or wet. Available in many colors.”

Woof Pupsicle ($22), Refills ($17)

Robin Roraback

Refillable treat that promises 20 plus minutes of play. It comes in small, large, extra-large and “There is also one for heavy chewers. Pupsicle keeps them busy.”

Tall Tails Dog Toy ($25)

Robin Roraback

“A great toy for chewers. Tall Tails Toys are very good!”

Wild N Fresh Duck Wing Treats ($48)

Robin Roraback

“Great for the teeth. My dog loves them.”

House of Books

House of Books
Provided

10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

100 Main

100 Main
Patrick L. Sullivan

100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst

Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.

