HVRHS releases first quarter honor roll

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever has announced the first quarter marking period honor roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2024-25 school year.

Highest Honors

Grade 9: Nico Bochnovich (Salisbury), Zaira Celso-Cristobal (Sharon), Eliana Lang (Salisbury), Alison McCarron (Kent), Katherine Money (Kent), Mira Norbet (Sharon), Abigail Perotti (Canaan), Nova Pratt (Canaan), Bridger Rinehart (Salisbury), Owen Schnepf (Wassaic), Federico Vargas Tobon (Salisbury).

Grade 10: John DeDonato (Salisbury), Adelyn Diorio (Canaan), Carmela Egan (Salisbury), Makenzie Lidstone (Salisbury), Finian Malone (Sharon), Meadow Moerschell (Kent), Jackson Olson (Salisbury), Ishaan Tantri (Salisbury), Ivy Zheng (Canaan).

Grade 11: Elizabeth Allyn (Salisbury), Victoria Brooks (Salisbury), Ashton Cooper (Salisbury), Mia DiRocco (Cornwall), Shanaya Duprey (Canaan), Mollie Ford (Falls Village), Anna Gillette (Salisbury), Hannah Johnson (Canaan), Madelyn Johnson (Canaan), Neve Kline (Salisbury), Alexa Meach (Canaan), Silas Tripp (Falls Village), Alex Woodworth (Salisbury).

Grade 12: Bernice Boyden (Sharon), Daniela Brennan (Canaan), Tessa Dekker (Falls Village), Amelia Dodge (Canaan), Leah Drislane (Canaan), Rose Fitch (Cornwall), Madison Gulotta (Sheffield), Harper Howe (Canaan), Rosemary Koller (Canaan), Katelin Lopes (Falls Village), Tess Marks (Salisbury), Manasseh Matsudaira (Cornwall), Lola Moerschell (Kent), Tristan Oyanadel (Falls Village), Diana Portillo (Canaan), Gabriela Titone (Salisbury), Elinor Wolgemuth (Salisbury), Junxin Zhang (Kent).

High Honors

Grade 9: Mia Belter (Salisbury), Max Bochnovich (Salisbury), Robert Boyden (Sharon), Logan Bronson (Cornwall), Lucius Bryant (Cornwall), Sadie Chapell (Salisbury), Niki Clark (Salisbury), Caitlin Devino (Canaan), Louise Faveau (Salisbury), Samuel Garcia Pulido (Canaan), Beatrice Gifford (Kent), Addison Green (Kent), Connor Gulyas (Falls Village), Baxter Hayhurst (Falls Village), Madeline Johnson (Salisbury), Wyatt Merwin (Salisbury), Logan Miller (Falls Village), Karmela Quinion (Canaan), Vilija Salazar (Salisbury), Camila Sanchez Guerrero (Cornwall), Schuyler Thompson (Falls Village), Juliette Trabucco (Kent), Payton Wagner (Canaan), Jessica Watkins (Kent), Olivia Whitney (Canaan), Emery Wisell (Kent).

Grade 10: Bennett Wyatt Bayer (Salisbury), Selena Black (Cornwall), Sophia Camphouse (Sharon), Karen Chavez-Sanchez (Salisbury), Georgie Clayton (Salisbury), Rhys Culbreth (Falls Village), Christian DeDonato (Salisbury), Natasha Dennis (Canaan), Kellie Eisermann (Salisbury), Levi Elliott (Millerton), Lydia Fleming (Canaan), Grace Graney (Falls Village), Alexa Hoadley (Kent), Sydney Howe (Canaan), Jonas Johnson (Canaan), Aiden Krupa (Torrington), Daniel Lesch (Cornwall), Jackson McAvoy (Salisbury), Francisco Mendoza Ratzan (Canaan), Daniel Moran (Norfolk), David Nam (Sharon), Logan Padelli (Canaan), Gustavo Portillo (Canaan), Rivers Richard (Canaan), Carson Riva (Canaan), Ryan Segalla (Salisbury), Islay Sheil (Salisbury), Darwin Wolfe (Falls Village).

Grade 11: Steven Barber (Cornwall), Lily Beurket (Cornwall), Olivia Brooks (Salisbury), Katherine Crane (Canaan), Richard Crane (Canaan), Arianna Danforth Gold (Cornwall), Allegra Ferri (Canaan), Maureen Graney (Falls Village), Chloe Hill (Salisbury), Adam Hock (Kent), Sara Ireland (Salisbury), Riley Mahaffey (Amenia), Madison Melino (Austerlitz), Melanie Rundall (Kent), Ibby Sadeh (Falls Village), Lennin Torres Pineda (Canaan), Celeste Trabucco (Kent), Ayden Wheeler (Amenia).

Grade 12: Tyler Anderson (Sharon), Zachary Bezerra (Kent), Niya Borst (Cornwall), Lucas Caranci (Canaan), Sidney Crouch (Cornwall), Dylan Deane (Canaan), Andy Delgado (Sharon), Cole Dennis (Canaan), Ava Gandarillas (Canaan), Ney Guaman Asqui (Canaan), Abigail Hogan (Canaan), Sara Huber (Salisbury), Ellanor Karcheski (Canaan), Dustin Kayser (Canaan), Kylie Leonard (Canaan), Khyra McClennon (Amenia), Katerin McEnroe (Sharon), Jassim Mohydin (Salisbury), Patrick Money (Kent), Olivia Peterson (Sharon), Maximillian Posse (Kent), Olivia Robson (Salisbury), Taylor Terwilliger (Canaan), Abigail White (Canaan).

Honors

Grade 9: Krystin Ackerman (Canaan), Paige Beeman (Canaan), Tess Churchill (Salisbury), Ayva Fenn (Torrington), Luca Floridis (Salisbury), Celestia Galvin (Sharon), Aryanna Horton (Salisbury), Kogan Lawrence (Amenia), Ayden Lemmy (Falls Village), Joseph Linkovich (Canaan), Lily McCabe (Salisbury), Christopher Piscitello (Canaan), Soren Trivelli (Sharon).

Grade 10: Byron Bell (Cornwall), Olivia Claydon (Canaan), Layla DiDomenico (Kent), Braeden Duncan (Salisbury), Wiley Fails (Salisbury), Caylib Farley (Sharon), James Flores (Kent), Oliver Hernandez (Kent), Brayan Lopez-Gonzalez (Canaan), Matthew McGuire (Canaan), Jasper Oyanadel (Falls Village), Deiby Romero Gualan (Canaan), Alanna Tatro (Canaan), Nathan Zani (Ashley Falls).

Grade 11: Everet Belancik (Cornwall), Henry Belancik (Cornwall), Hayden Bell (Cornwall), Colby Brown (Cornwall), Tanaysha Caraballo Rodriguez (Canaan), Cohen Cecchinato (Canaan), Ryder Conte (Falls Village), Julissa Gonzalez (Cornwall), Kierra Greene (Canaan), Marc Hafner (Falls Village), Abram Kirshner (Kent), Anthony Labbadia (Canaan), Simon Markow (Cornwall), Ava McDougall (Cornwall), Isabella Pugo Dominguez (Canaan), Gabriele Rooney (Falls Village), Ava Segalla (Salisbury), Cole Simonds (Canaan).

Grade 12: Jake Bosio (Canaan), Catherine Carlson (Canaan), Kaylin Clark (Canaan), Lola Clayton (Salisbury), Madeline Collingwood (South Egremont), Madison DeWitt (Canaan), Justin Diaz (Falls Village), William Hutchins (Canaan), Antonis Karampasis (Canaan), Muireann Kelliher (Canaan), Jonathan Leal-Santiago (Canaan), Liam MacNeil (Canaan), Kyle McCarron (Kent), Daniel McDonald (Cornwall), Mason O’Niel (Salisbury), Caleb Rand (Canaan), Emil Urbanowicz (Cornwall), Jayme Walsh (Salisbury).

