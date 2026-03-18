Kent explores National Register designation for Swift House

KENT — The committee studying the future of Kent’s historic Swift House is considering pursuing National Register of Historic Places designation as part of its effort to determine how the deteriorating town-owned building might be preserved and used.

The group, established by the Board of Selectmen, has been given until April 30 to provide a report outlining recommendations for the structure that dates back to the 1700s. The building is located on Maple Street, just east of Route 7.

The former farmhouse has been the subject of discussion for several years, with concerns raised about its poor condition and whether the town should retain or sell it.

A previous task force conducted a survey that generated 144 comments, with 26 expressing negative opinions about the town keeping the building. That group also had the firm Silver Petrocelli prepare an estimate on the cost to renovate the building and bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The figure given was $2 million.

At the committee’s meeting Tuesday, March 10, member Christine Adams, executive director of the Kent Historical Society, reiterated her previous push to hire a consultant to prepare an application for National Register designation. With finances always a concern, Adams said if a building is listed on the register, there would be many opportunities for grants. She estimated such a consultant would cost about $2,500 to $3,000.

She also recommended the town have an attorney draw up a preservation easement at the same time the designation is being sought.

Committee chairman James Anderson said he had recently toured the building and saw the many challenges it faces. “As it stands now, it has no purpose. We need to accelerate the process of finding solutions for its use.”

During the meeting, members suggested a variety of possible uses for the building. William Reihl echoed what several others favored: creating a town welcome center.

“That would be a perfect place for it,” Reihl said. “It can become a gathering center for the community.”

His other ideas included creating an ongoing arts and culture festival and renting out space to provide a source of revenue for the town. He said he does not see the building as a place for municipal offices,a possibility that had been discussed during the earlier task force’s tenure.

Adams said she knows of other historic buildings where faculty apartments have been created. Since there are several private schools in Kent, that might be an option for the second floor. “The downstairs would remain a public place.”

Margie Austell said she would like to focus on the building’s historic perspective. Marge Smith, who at the last meeting said local attorney Anthony Palumbo had expressed interest in purchasing the building, added, “He would go along with many of these ideas.”

Jason Wright, the Board of Finance’s representative on the committee, said he did not think the group should get too specific yet. “We need to come up with a template...We need to come up with the financial issue. We just don’t have the resources.”

Selectman Lynn Harrington said the committee should concentrate on the first floor and leave the upstairs for further discussion.

When the talk turned to finances, Wright said, “A $2 million commitment from my perspective is not realistic. Since the town is revenue-strapped, I think $2 million is high. We need to push for some more creativity.” He wondered if some local craftsmen might be willing to take on the work for a reduced rate.

Harrington said she thought the Silver Petrocelli report was reliable, “but I’m not sure we have to do all of it.”

The town currently budgets $19,600 per year for the Swift House. When Joyce Kearns, the selectmen’s administrative assistant, was asked whether the town might be able to use some of that appropriation to pay for the consultant, she listed several upcoming expenses before adding,