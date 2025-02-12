Kitten rescuer visits Hunt Library

Jessi Chacho allowed children to gently pet a rescued kitten.

Patrick L. Sullivan
education

Jenia Booth of Warren, Connecticut, runs a kitten rescue organization, Sophia L’Orange Kitten Rescue.She came to the David M. Hunt Library Saturday morning, Feb. 1, to tell an audience of mostly small children what the work entails.

From her website: “Our mission is to take in pregnant cats, nursing cats with kittens, and orphan kittens who are in need of a safe haven; foster them in a home environment, provide vet care, and adopt them out to loving families.”

Accompanying Booth were two women who have fostered cats, Laura Ledan of Litchfield and Jessi Chacho of New Fairfield. The latter had a black kitten handy for the youngsters to pet.

Jenia Booth explained how cat rescue works.Patrick L. Sullivan

Booth emphasized several times how critical it is to be patient with rescued cats and kittens.

“You have to learn how to let the kitty get used to things.

“Start off slowly. Be gentle. Let the kitty come to you.”

She said the hardest part of fostering cats is knowing when to let them move on.

“I can’t have eight cats, but I can find eight loving families.”

Latest News

Joy Brown’s retrospective celebrates 50 years of women at Hotchkiss

Joy Brown installing work for her show at the Tremaine Art Gallery at Hotchkiss.

Natalia Zukerman

This year, The Hotchkiss School is marking 50 years of co-education with a series of special events, including an exhibition by renowned sculptor Joy Brown. “The Art of Joy Brown,” opening Feb. 15 in the Tremaine Art Gallery, offers a rare retrospective of Brown’s work, spanning five decades from her early pottery to her large-scale bronze sculptures.

“It’s an honor to show my work in celebration of fifty years of women at Hotchkiss,” Brown shared. “This exhibition traces my journey—from my roots in pottery to the figures and murals that have evolved over time.”

exhibit

Special screening of ‘The Brutalist’ at the Triplex Cinema

Yale professor Elihu Rubin led discussions before and after “The Brutalist” screening at Triplex Cinema on Feb. 2. He highlighted how the film brings architecture into focus, inviting the audience to explore Brutalism as both a style and a theme.
L. Tomaino

A special screening of “The Brutalist” was held on Feb. 2 at the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington. Elihu Rubin, a Henry Hart Rice Associate Professor of Architecture and Urban Studies at Yale, led discussions both before and after the film.

“The Brutalist” stars Adrien Brody as fictional character, architect Laszlo Toth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect. Toth trained at the Bauhaus and was interred at the concentration camp Buchenwald during World War II. The film tells of his struggle as an immigrant to gain back his standing and respect as an architect. Brody was winner of the Best Actor Golden Globe, while Bradley Corbet, director of the film, won best director and the film took home the Golden Globe for Best Film Drama. They have been nominated again for Academy Awards.

film

Winter inspiration for meadow, garden and woods

Winter inspiration for meadow, garden and woods

Breece Meadow

Jeb Breece

Chances are you know or have heard of Jeb Breece.He is one of a handful of the Northwest Corner’s “new guard”—young, talented and interesting people with can-do spirit — whose creative output makes life here even nicer than it already is.

Breece’s outward low-key nature belies his achievements which would appear ambitious even for a person without a full-time job and a family.The third season of his “Bad Grass” speaker series is designed with the dual purpose of reviving us from winter doldrums and illuminating us on a topic of contemporary gardening — by which I mean gardening that does not sacrifice the environment for the sake of beauty nor vice versa. There are two upcoming talks taking place at the White Hart:Feb. 20 featuring Richard Hayden from New York City’s High Line and March 6 where Christopher Koppel will riff on nativars. You won’t want to miss either.

the ungardener