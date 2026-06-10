LaBonne’s unveils expansion plans with new blueprints
Alec Linden
SALISBURY – Expansion may be on the horizon for LaBonne’s Market, Salisbury’s only grocery store, as preliminary plans call for a 4,700-square-foot addition that would create more retail space, add employee facilities and reconfigure parking around the downtown property to add more spots.
During a meeting with the Economic Development Committee on May 21, Robert LaBonne Jr., the current president and CEO of the four LaBonne’s Markets locations across the state, outlined conceptual plans for an addition on the east side of the building.
According to a blueprint he shared with the group, the registers would be relocated to the new addition, creating room for longer grocery aisles within the existing store. The plans also include an expanded produce section, a café space, a second-floor area for staff facilities and a loading and storage area on the north side of the expansion.
LaBonne Jr. said the store has simply outgrown its current footprint of just over 43,000-square-feet. “It’s the smallest sales space of the four,” he said, the others being located in Watertown, Woodbury and Prospect, “and in the summer it does the most business.”
In order for the expansion to move forward, the Academy Street corridor would be overhauled. Currently, Academy Street is a small street that provides access to the grocery store, the used bookstore Johnnycake Books, a guest house, and several private residences.
As presented in the expansion plans, the street would essentially be the center of a parking lot comprised of the current LaBonne’s parking on the west side of Academy Street, another plot on the east side and a third area to the north of the building, with auxiliary spaces on another parcel at the end of the street that are currently used as overflow for the store.
The conceptual plans, developed by SLR Consulting of Cheshire, Connecticut, would create a total of about 90 parking spaces across a series of plots owned by the Market Place of Salisbury, a decades-old private shareholder group that LaBonne’s leases the land from. While most of the land is already owned by the Market Place, some of the proposed parking area lies on land currently owned by the town. One parcel currently houses an occupied affordable home rental, which LaBonne noted would have to be replaced elsewhere if it is removed as the plan proposes.
LaBonne Jr. noted that the plans come after years of deliberation with the town on how to proceed, and remain highly preliminary, pending review from both the town and from the Market Place of Salisbury.
As of early June, LaBonne’s leadership did not comment directly on the project when asked, stating that the effort remains in early stages.
During the meeting, though, LaBonne Jr. spoke about the advantages of expanding parking options in town.
Referencing other municipalities with vibrant downtowns such as Litchfield and Middletown, he said that ample parking and thoughtful planning can play a big role in vitalizing Main Street activity.
“If you don’t provide parking for capacity, you will chase people out of town,” he said.
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN — Anita L. (King) Gochey, 85, of 77 South Canaan Rd. died June 5, 2026, at Geer Village. She was the wife of the late Lester Gochey. Anita was born July 16, 1940,in Winsted, daughter of the late Ivan and Irene (Dulude) King.
Anita was well known throughout the Northwest Corner. She worked for many local businesses and organizations. Anita worked at the Rexall Drug Store, C.A. Lindell and Sons, Bob’s Clothing, Brooks Pharmacy, and the Housatonic Valley Regional High School in the cafeteria.She used her skills in calligraphy to complete the record books for the North Canaan Congregational Church.Anita’s daughter remembers her as being very creative with cardboard, and a loving mom.
Anita is survived by her son Raymond Gochey and his fiancee’ Chris Filkins of Hinsdale, Massachusetts; and her daughter Michele O’Brien of Sharon. She is also survived by her sister Denise Warner of Torrington and her brother Arthur King of Danbury. Her three grandchildren, Kyle Gochey of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Cody O’Brien of Georgia, and Sabrina O’Brien of Falls Village. Anita was predeceased by her brother, Martin King.
A Celebration of Anita’s life will be held on Saturday June 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.
Lakeville Journal
SHARON — Susanne Cecilia Berberoglu, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14 surrounded by the love of her family.
Born on Fe 13, 1951, in New Milford, Susanne lived a life filled with warmth, adventure, compassion, and dedication to those she loved.
A graduate of Brookfield High School, Susanne went on to work as a travel agent, a career perfectly suited to her adventurous spirit and love of discovering the world. She especially cherished her travels to Australia, London, and Hawaii, creating memories that she carried throughout her life.
Susanne had a lifelong passion for antiques and found joy in collecting and appreciating beautiful pieces filled with history and character. She was also deeply devoted to her beloved Boston Terriers, whom she lovingly raised and cared for over many years. Her home was always filled with warmth, laughter, and the companionship of the dogs she adored.
Above all else, Susanne treasured her family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Tayfun Berberoglu Sr.; her loving daughter, Jennifer; her son, Tayfun Berberoglu Jr.; and her cherished granddaughters, Faora and Sybella. Her love, kindness, strength, and gentle spirit will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her.
Susanne will be remembered for her caring nature, adventurous soul, and unwavering love for her family, friends, and animals. Her memory will continue to inspire all whose lives she touched.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Lakeville Journal
Lakeville Journal
SALISBURY — Rafael Porro passed away on January 6, 2026.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Salisbury.
The family welcomes all who knew and loved Rafael to join them in remembering and celebrating his life.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Lakeville Journal
Lakeville Journal
CANAAN- — Nicholas Gandolfo Jr., 94 of East Canaan passed on June 4,2026, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer and CLL Leukemia.
Nicholas was born and raised in East Canaan to Nicholas Gandolfo Sr. and Marie Zucco Gandolfo both Italian immigrants, a heritage Nicholas embraced with pride.
During his youth Nick had a passion for the outdoors especially hunting and fishing which he enjoyed throughout his lifetime.
Nick served in the Korean war as a Marine. During his heroic service he received many medals and citations,most notably for saving his platoon even while sustaining injury himself during the famed Battle Of The Hook. Nick showed selfless dedication to serving the needs of others. He was involved with the Marine Corps League with whom he established a scholarship fund, the Canaan Couch Pipa VFW, providing durable medical equipment (and Girl scout cookies)to various VA homes and hospitals including Walter Reed in Washington. Nick also aided and assisted in other charitable causes not just limited to veterans, he served his community, for example, by providing thanksgiving dinners to needy local families.
Nicholas served as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Canaan for 25 years.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, and his fiery disposition. He was a shameless flirt who competed with his pals on who would receive the most hugs at any social gathering. With his charm, he always won.
Nicholas is predeceased by five brothers and his longtime partner Marlene Strattman. He is also predeceased by his daughter, Karen Gandolfo.
Nicholas leaves behind his loving daughters and their partners, his grandchildren and their partners and his great grand children. He is also survived by his only remaining brother, Robert Gandolfo, with whom he greatly valued his love and support. Nick also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. In his words, he had a special relationship with nieces Melissa Gandolfo and Lynne Gandolfo.
The family wishes to thank Salisbury Visiting Nurses.