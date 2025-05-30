Local fund sets HVRHS students up for success

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

File photo
education

Local fund sets HVRHS students up for success

“Once I applied for grants, I realized how easy this fund made it for students to apply for grants and scholarships. This also makes students more likely to apply for these financial opportunities, which is vital for helping develop students.” —Silas Tripp, HVRHS student

Students at Housatonic Valley Regional High School face an issue shared by many students across the country: the cost of education and academic opportunities.

To combat this issue, HVRHS students such as Silas Tripp have worked with an organization known as the 21st Century Fund. Silas received two grants, allowing him to attend Engineering programs at Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania. The fund’s awards of over $3,000 covered more than half of each program.

“The 21st Century Fund offers students economic aid to extend their education beyond what is offered in regular education classes,” said Mike DeMazza, a 21st Century Fund board member and educator at HVRHS. The fund awards grants to students ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars.“This allows students the opportunity to dream and to find direction for their future.”

“My experience with the 21st Century Fund has been far easier than I first expected,” Silas Tripp said. “Once I applied for grants, I realized how easy this fund made it for students to apply for grants and scholarships. This also makes students more likely to apply for these financial opportunities, which is vital for helping develop students.” This local support is unique in Region One, as many other regions do not have the same grant system.

“The goal of opening doors and making things so accessible to our students is very unique,” said Letitia Garcia-Tripp, a HVRHS educator and Silas’s mother.

This unique community support is especially important today, as the cost of a higher education continues to rise. “It has gotten completely out of hand,” Letitia said. “The costs are set so only a small minority can afford higher education. Gone are the days where if a student did their job to be successful in high school, then they didn’t have to worry about the cost of college the way they do today. Full scholarships are few and far between.”.

“I think every student should familiarize themselves with the 21st Century Fund website at 21stcenturyfund.net — this is part of the Region 1 community unknown by many,” Demazza said. You will never know if funding is available unless you apply.”.

education

Latest News

Foreign exchange students reflect on a year in the U.S.

Foreign exchange students reflect on a year in the U.S.

Charlie Castellanos, left, and Allegra Ferri, right, sitting in the HVRHS library to talk about their experiences in the U.S.

Anna Gillette
“I would say if you are thinking about doing the program, do it because you get out of your comfort zone and learn so many things...” —Charlie Castellanos

Every year, Housatonic Valley Regional High School welcomes foreign exchange students to attend classes through the AFS Intercultural Programs. This school year, two students traveled to Northwest Connecticut to immerse themselves in American life and culture. Allegra Ferri, a 17-year-old from Italy, and 16-year-old Charlie Castellanos from Colombia sat down to reflect on their experience at HVRHS. As the academic year is coming to an end, they shared a few highlights of their time in the U.S. and offered advice to prospective exchange students.

What has been your favorite part of your exchange experience?

Allegra: “My favorite part of this exchange year was coming here and experiencing an American high school.”

Keep ReadingShow less
people

HVRHS students bring back student newspaper

HVRHS students bring back student newspaper
From left, Ibby Sadeh, Anna Gillette, Nathan Miller, Maddy Johnson and Caitlin Hanlon proof the pages of HVRHS Today at the Lakeville Journal office while Shanaya Duprey teleconferences in on Thursday, May 29.
James H. Clark

Students from Housatonic Valley Regional High School wrote and produced the inaugural edition of HVRHS Today, a new publication by and for students in the Northwest Corner.

This inaugural issue of HVRHS Today marks the first student-led journalism effort at the high school in several years. The program is a collaboration between the Lakeville Journal, the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and the 21st Century Fund.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs

Mountaineers take second place in WCLC

Mountaineers take second place in WCLC

WATERTOWN — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls lacrosse played Watertown High School for the Western Connecticut Lacrosse Conference championship Wednesday, May 28.

The cold, rainy game went back and forth with three ties and three lead changes. Watertown was ahead when it counted and earned a 6-4 victory to claim the league title.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs lacrosse

Hear from the Mountaineers: What do you think of lunch?

Hear from the Mountaineers: What do you think of lunch?


Keep ReadingShow less
people