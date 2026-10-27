Mazda sports car fans gather at Lime Rock

LIME ROCK — Approximately 1,000 Mazda Miatas — the automaker’s compact, two-seat sports cars — converged on Lime Rock Park Oct. 23–24 for MiataCon, a two-day celebration of the iconic roadster.
Now in its fourth year, MiataCon has grown from a gathering of enthusiasts into a festival celebrating the cars and the community surrounding them. This year’s event welcomed performance driving footwear company Piloti as its title sponsor, marking another step in the event’s continued growth.
Racing took place throughout the weekend, with three groups featuring multiple generations of Miatas competing on Lime Rock Park’s historic track.
But MiataCon is about more than just racing. For many attendees, the event is an opportunity to share their passion for the cars, swap stories, and connect with fellow enthusiasts.
Michele Xikis watched with a smile on her face as her husband, Jim, and their 16-year-old son, Alex, participated in parade laps on Friday, Oct. 23.
Although this was the family’s second year attending MiataCon, it was the first year they would get to drive their 1995 Miata on track as a part of the event’s parade laps. The parade laps allow non-professionals a chance to experience Lime Rock Park without participating in competitive racing.
For Jim and Alex, the laps were particularly meaningful. The father and son had worked together to restore the 1995 Mazda Miata together.
“We had been looking for one, but they are pretty expensive to buy new. We found this one for $1,200,” Jim said.
“We were driving it home when we realized it had no brakes,” he added with a laugh.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun.”
Throughout the grounds, Miatas reflected the personalities of their owners. Parked nearby the Xikis’s car were two red Miatas decorated with skeletons, while others sported Dracula teeth on the grill.
Mazda Miatas on track for parade laps on Friday,Oct. 23.Madi Long