Mountaineers fall to Litchfield 72-44

Sam Marcus defended the perimeter when HVRHS played Litchfield Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Riley Klein
hvrhs basketball

Mountaineers fall to Litchfield 72-44

LITCHFIELD — Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) Mountaineers basketball lost to the Litchfield High School Cowboys in a 72-44 decision Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The Mountaineers fell into a deep hole early on and were unable to climb out. Despite the deficit, HVRHS battled to the final buzzer.

The Cowboys came out of the gate on a blazing saddle. A.J. Quesnel and Travis Lipinsky combined for 19 first-quarter points and helped Litchfield pull ahead to a 24-8 lead.

HVRHS struggled to find a rhythm offensively as it was constantly corralled by a full-court press. Litchfield kept cruising with dominant rebounding and superior ball movement. By halftime, the Mountaineers trailed 41-14.

The game turned scrappy in the second half and hard fouls were committed by both sides. At times, the whistle seemed to only blow in one direction, which visibly added to the frustration of HVRHS players.

With HVRHS down about 30 points in the fourth, Owen Riemer ate a hard flagrant one foul from Lipinsky. The two players squared off after the hit before their teammates split them apart. Litchfield’s coach immediately benched Lipinsky for the unsportsmanlike foul and he did not return to the court. Riemer knocked down both technical free throws and followed it up with a long 3-pointer.

In the end, Litchfield won 72-44 and advanced to a record of 9-9 this season. HVRHS’ record moved to 3-14.

Litchfield was led in scoring by A.J. Quesnel with 20 points and Travis Lipinsky with 15 points.

Anthony Labbadia and Flynn Ryan each finished with 11 points for HVRHS.

The Mountaineers will host Northwestern High School on Friday, Feb. 9. Junior varsity tips off at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow at 7 p.m.

hvrhs basketball

Latest News

Children brought their parents to The Hotchkiss Library on Saturday

Children brought their parents to The Hotchkiss Library on Saturday

A popular feature at The Hotchkiss Library’s observance of “Take Your Child to the Library Day” on Saturday, Feb. 3, was the children’s story hour. Eloise Kivitz, 10, seated at right is preparing to present the first book reading of the morning. Seated at left is Renee DeSimone, head of circulation and children’s services at the library.

Leila Hawken

SHARON — It was hard to tell whether the grown-up took the child to the library or if it was the other way round.

Enthusiasm was in high gear as the staff at the Hotchkiss Library welcomed all for “Take Your Child to the Library Day,” observed Saturday, Feb. 3.

Keep ReadingShow less
hotchkiss library

Housatonic students prep new musical

Housatonic students prep new musical

HVRHS students practiced choreography for the upcoming Housatonic Musical Theater Society presentation of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Housatonic Musical Theater Society’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” were underway Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Cast members, reading directly from their scripts, worked on their lines and movements under the watchful eyes of director Christiane Olson and musical director Tom Krupa.

Keep ReadingShow less
theater

Salisbury housing discussions continue

Salisbury housing discussions continue

SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee met online Thursday, Feb. 1, to review its recent presentation to the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission and talk over the next steps.

Committee chair Ray McGuire asked for comments from committee members. Lisa McAuliffe noted that several features of the current design proposal have been altered, including omitting a parking area near the Housatonic Child Care Center and scrapping a new storage and maintenance building in favor of expanding the existing building if needed.

Keep ReadingShow less
housing

Kent names Busse to Park & Rec post

Kent names Busse to Park & Rec post

Matthew Busse

Submitted

KENT — After an extensive search that began in December and drew numerous applications, the Park and Recreation Commission named Matthew Busse of New Fairfield to the position of director of park and recreation. He will begin his duties Monday, Feb. 12.

Busse brings with him a firm understanding of the notion of community and how a town’s parks and recreation program can enhance and strengthen the community it serves.

Keep ReadingShow less
kent park & rec