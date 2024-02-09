Mountaineers fall to Litchfield 72-44

Latest News
SHARON — It was hard to tell whether the grown-up took the child to the library or if it was the other way round.
Enthusiasm was in high gear as the staff at the Hotchkiss Library welcomed all for “Take Your Child to the Library Day,” observed Saturday, Feb. 3.
Now in its 13th year and celebrated worldwide, the event is held annually on the first Saturday in February.
At The Hotchkiss Library, the day coincided with the regularly scheduled Saturday morning story hour, drawing a capacity audience of parents and children, first to sing some cheery, settling-down songs and then to hear stories read aloud.
“I love reading to kids,” said Eloise Kivitz, 10, who kicked off the story hour with “No Pirates Allowed” by Rhonda Greene, her strong reading performance done with expression and clarity.
Mid-morning story time was organized by Renee DeSimone, head of circulation and children’s services, who also read aloud and had arranged for special features to add to the celebration. There was a basket of bookmarks that could be crayon-colored on the spot or taken home, a game where children could identify silhouettes of possibly familiar book characters, and even a cardboard cutout opportunity for a photo with a fun book character.
“I’m excited when parents come in with their kids,” said DeSimone as the families filed in. She acknowledged that sometimes it is difficult for families to find the time.
At the end of it all, children who checked books out received a gift bag to take home.
In the foreground, Eloise Kivitz, 10, is reading aloud.Leila Hawken
FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Housatonic Musical Theater Society’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” were underway Tuesday, Jan. 30.
Cast members, reading directly from their scripts, worked on their lines and movements under the watchful eyes of director Christiane Olson and musical director Tom Krupa.
The stage in the auditorium at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) was bare. Olson said set-building will begin later in February.
Choreographer Amber Cameron put a group through their paces in the school cafeteria. To the untutored eye, the dancers seemed to have a good grasp of the piece, but Cameron moved about from group to group, adjusting something here, tinkering with something there.
The show runs March 14-16 at HVRHS.
SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee met online Thursday, Feb. 1, to review its recent presentation to the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission and talk over the next steps.
Committee chair Ray McGuire asked for comments from committee members. Lisa McAuliffe noted that several features of the current design proposal have been altered, including omitting a parking area near the Housatonic Child Care Center and scrapping a new storage and maintenance building in favor of expanding the existing building if needed.
First Selectman Curtis Rand said he wanted to emphasize that the Pope designs “are nothing more than concepts.”
Final plans must go through the relevant town boards and commissions, as with any other application, he said.
McGuire said he received a letter from a concerned neighbor of the Pope property and met with the man, whose concerns included the scale and density of the design concept and the effect on the Rail Trail:
“We agreed to stay in touch.”
Several participants said the committee should hold some kind of public meeting on their work to date. Rand suggested waiting until spring, when residents who winter in balmier climes have returned.
Kent names Busse to Park & Rec post
KENT — After an extensive search that began in December and drew numerous applications, the Park and Recreation Commission named Matthew Busse of New Fairfield to the position of director of park and recreation. He will begin his duties Monday, Feb. 12.
Busse brings with him a firm understanding of the notion of community and how a town’s parks and recreation program can enhance and strengthen the community it serves.
Development of recreational programs and managing recreation facilities are all included in Busse’s professional background. His most recent service is as the director of aquatic operations and safety at the New Canaan Community YMCA. He has also served a director of the Y’s day camp, supervising 60 counselors, program specialists, lifeguards and assistant directors.
Past experience has also included park maintenance and operation including work for the state Department of. Energy and Environmental Protection with responsibilities in the state park system and public beaches.
Busse is currently earning his Master of Science in recreation administration at Southern Connecticut State University. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in environmental policy from Western Connecticut State University and has earned certification as a park and recreation professional as well as certification as an American Red Cross instructor in first aid.