Neighbors voice concerns over Wake Robin Inn expansion

SALISBURY — Public comment was uniformly negative at the first session of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s public hearing on the renovation and expansion of the Wake Robin Inn, held online on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The hearing was continued to Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6 p.m. (online only).

The plans include renovations to the existing Inn, removal of existing detached motel buildings in favor of a new events barn, 12 new guest cottages, renovation of one existing cottage, a new spa/gym building and associated amenities, landscaping and buffer enhancements, removal and restoration of former inground pool, removal of the existing main structure at 53 Wells Hill Road in favor of a new pool house, inground pool, renovation of one existing garage for storage on the Wells Hill property, one new storage shed on the Inn property and associated walkway, driveway and parking improvements throughout the property.

Mark Arrigoni of SLR Consulting in Cheshire handled the bulk of the presentation.

He began by noting there are two parcels involved: The existing Wake Robin Inn at 11.3 acres, and 53 Wells Hill Road, currently a residential parcel at 2.3 acres.

Plus AT&T’s contractor is planning to begin construction on a cell phone tower on a leased portion of the Wake Robin property Nov. 1, Arrigoni said.

Steven Cohen of Aradev LLC gave an overview of the plan for the Wake Robin, saying the intention is to bring it “back to what it was many years ago,” a full resort with numerous recreational activities.

The plan is to expand the hotel to 71 rooms, add 12 new guest cottages built above ground and under the tree canopy as much as possible, a new spa and gym building, a new pool with an associated bar, and an events barn.

Arrigoni said he is in the process of responding to a third party engineering study of the plan. The applicant is also currently before the Salisbury Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission.

During public comment many concerns were raised. They included: Water flowing off the inn property into neighboring properties on Sharon Road; light pollution; noise, especially if events go as far into the evening as 2 a.m. (despite the applicant’s assurance that all activities will be moved inside by 9 p.m.).

The Wells Hill Road neighbors were particularly vocal about the idea of a pool and gym plus parking interfering with their neighborhood’s quiet nature, both visually and aurally.

Angela Cruger said that she had only received notice of the hearing in late August, and had hired an attorney. She said she did not have time to study and prepare for the hearing.

P&Z chair Michael Klemens assured Cruger (and her attorney) that the hearing would be continued and that extending the deadline for closing a hearing is routine.

After public comment the commissioners discussed what they would like the applicant to address on Sept. 17, including: a tree preservation plan, more about noise mitigation, the lighting plan, more detail about the parking on the Wells Hill Road side of the project, and more information on water runoff on the Sharon Road side.

Klemens asked the commission if a third party should be hired to do a peer review on the applicant’s traffic study, and the commission agreed.

Crescendo's upcoming tribute to Wanda Landowska

Crescendo’s upcoming tribute to Wanda Landowska

Kenneth Weiss (above) will play a solo recital performance in honor of Wanda Landowska, a harpischord virtuoso, who lived in Lakeville for many years.

Provided

On Sept. 14, Crescendo, the award-winning music program based in Lakeville, will present a harpsichord solo recital by Kenneth Weiss in honor of world-renowned harpsichordist Wanda Landowska. Landowska lived in Lakeville from 1941 to 1959. Weiss is a professor at the Paris Conservatoire and has taught at Julliard. Born in New York, he now resides in Europe.

Weiss will play selections from “A Treasury of Harpsichord Music.” It includes works by Baroque composers such as Bach, Mozart, and Handel. It was recorded by Landowska at her Lakeville home, at 63 Millerton Road, which overlooks Lakeville Lake. Weiss said, “I am honored and excited to play in Lakeville, where Wanda Landowska lived.”

Silent cinema, live magic

Silent cinema, live magic

The live audience at Music Mountain takes in a silent film Sept. 7.

Natalia Zukerman

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Gordon Hall at Music Mountain was transformed into a time machine, transporting the audience for a 1920’s spectacular of silent films and live music. Featuring internationally acclaimed silent film musicians Donald Sosin and Joanna Seaton, the evening began with a singalong of songs by Gershwin, Irving Berlin and more. Lyrics for favorites like “Ain’t We Got Fun,” “Yes Sir That’s My Baby,” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’” were projected on the screen and Sosin and Seaton lead the crowd with an easeful joy. The couple then retreated to the side of the stage where they provided the live and improvised score for Buster Keaton’s 1922 short, “Cops,” and his 1924 comedy, “Sherlock Jr.”

Joanna Seaton and Donald Sosin, a husband-and-wife duo, have crafted a singular career, captivating audiences at some of the world’s most prestigious film festivals—New York, TriBeCa, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Telluride, and Yorkshire among them. Their performances have graced venerable institutions like MoMA, Film at Lincoln Center, the AFI Silver Theatre, and Moscow’s celebrated Lumière Gallery. Their melodic journey has taken them to far-flung locales such as the Thailand Silent Film Festival and the Jecheon International Music and Film Festival in South Korea. Notably, Seaton and Sosin have become a fixture at Italy’s renowned silent film festivals in Bologna and Pordenone, where they perform annually.

Desperately seeking Susan Seidelman

Desperately seeking Susan Seidelman

The cover art for Seidelman's memoir "Desperately Seeking Something."

Provided

On Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m., Haystack Book Talks will present a special evening with director Susan Seidelman, author of “Desperately Seeking Something: A Memoir About Movies, Mothers, and Material Girls.” Part of the Haystack Book Festival run by Michael Selleck, the event will take place at the Norfolk Library, featuring a conversation with Mark Erder after a screening of the 1984 classic, “Desperately Seeking Susan.”

Susan Seidelman’s fearless debut film, “Smithereens,” premiered in 1982 and was the first American indie film to ever compete at Cannes. Then came “Desperately Seeking Susan,” a smash hit that not only solidified her place in Hollywood but helped launch Madonna’s career. Her films, blending classic Hollywood storytelling with New York’s downtown energy, feature unconventional women navigating unique lives. Seidelman continued to shape pop culture into the ’90s, directing the pilot for “Sex and the City.” Four decades later, Seidelman’s stories are still as sharp, funny, and insightful as ever.

