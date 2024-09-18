North Canaan Fire Company remembers 9/11

North Canaan First Selectman Brian Ohler, veteran of the armed forces, reads from the list of names as part of the town’s September 11 memorial observance.

Patrick L. Sullivan
community

North Canaan Fire Company remembers 9/11

NORTH CANAAN — The North Canaan Fire Company observed the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

An enormous American flag was displayed outside the firehouse at the intersection of Routes 44 and 7.

A loudspeaker was set up outside and “Taps” was played at appropriate times to remember the fallen.

The names of all the victims, including first responders and service members killed up to the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021, were read by a succession of volunteers and broadcast over the speaker.

North Canaan First Selectman (and three-tour veteran of the United States Army) Brian Ohler was present Wednesday morning, playing the recording of “Taps” as a handful of visitors browsed the indoor exhibits, which included a timeline of Sept. 11, a history of the World Trade Center, and numerous artifacts.

Ohler said for the 25th anniversary of the attacks, in 2026, there will be a parade, an artillery unit, and a full contingent of bagpipers.

community

Latest News

Classifieds - 9/19/24

Classifieds - 9/19/24

Automobiles

2017 Audi Q3: Clean. Asking $6500. 860-307-8142.

Help Wanted

Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

Keep ReadingShow less

Fresh finds at Ivy's Collective

Fresh finds at Ivy's Collective

The scent of baked goods by Blue Gate draws one into Ivy's Collective, and the inviting interior imbues a sense of home.

Cynthia Hochswender

Tucked into the woods at the southeastern edge of Sharon for many years was an abandoned property, the former site of a beloved garden center called Nora’s.

Ivy and Daniel Kramp often drove by the old Nora’s, after moving part-time to Sharon in 2015 (both are successful realtors in New York City). It ignited a dream for Ivy, who had always loved interior design.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Stellar cast draws full house for one-night show

Stellar cast draws full house for one-night show

The cast included Charles Busch (left), June Gable (center) and Richard Kind (right), as well as Joanna Gleason and Rodd Cyrus (not pictured).

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse hosted a one-night stage reading of “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” on their main stage on Sept. 13. The reading featured an absolutely star-studded cast including the playwright, Charles Busch, and was sold out.

“The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” follows the midlife crisis of the main character, Marjorie Taub, and takes place entirely within the two-bedroom apartment of her and her husband Ira. The play was first produced in 2000.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon playhouse