Northwest Corner Animal Control Officer is a different breed of dog lover

KENT — On Monday, July 15 at a Special Membership Meeting, the Kent Volunteer Fire Department passed a motion to purchase a new ambulance.
The vehicle in question is a demo model 2024 Ford F-450 4x4 Medix Type 1, 153” ambulance. This issue was the only topic on the agenda for the night.
The vote was not unanimous. With 20 members present, 15 voted yea, 2 nay, and 2 abstained.
SALISBURY — Starting Aug. 3, the Salisbury Association will be hosting an exhibit on The Corner Food Pantry.
The exhibit at the Academy Building on 24 Main St in Salisbury will showcase the food pantry and all it does for northwest Connecticut. Visitors will learn more about the challenges of sourcing food and volunteers, and planning for the future.
Since 2019, the food pantry has served more than twice as many people every year. At the exhibit, visitors can come face to face with the people that volunteer and the hungry families they support, and learn more about the impacts of food insecurity.
The exhibit will run Aug. 3 to Oct. 2. A public opening reception will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Academy Building.
Sharon moves money out of rainy day fund
SHARON — Sharon held a town meeting vote on July 12 to decide on two motions, which both passed. There were 16 residents in attendance.
The motions considered funds from the undesignated fund for two projects approved by the Board of Finance. The first was an approval of up to $66,000 for the sidewalk replacement project. The second was an approval for an additional sum of up to $300,000 for the Town Hall parking lot expansion project.
Oscar Theodore Fischer
LAKEVILLE — Oscar Theodore “Bud” Fischer, Jr., 98, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2024, at home in Lakeville. He was the beloved husband of Tru (Carver) Fischer with whom he was married for 73 years.
Bud was born in Poughkeepsie, on March 9, 1926, son of the late Oscar T. Fischer, Sr., and Clara Augusta (Ferguson) Fischer, and had been an area resident for most of his life before retiring to the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area in 1989.
Bud graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran. In addition to working for over 30 years at Harlem Valley State Hospital in Wingdale, New York, he was a skilled electrician and provided independent services to many in the area. He was an avid golfer and celebrated bowler who loved the great outdoors, especially deep-sea fishing.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Tru, include three children; Harold Fischer and his wife, Shirley, of Plainville, Virginia Hayes of Lakeville and partner Peter Martinson, and Charlene Fischer of Torrington. His brother, Glenn Fischer, and two sisters, Audrey Powers, and Joyce Graves; four grandchildren, Lana Holly, Troy Dean, Kyp Mitchell, and Marcus Hayes; eight great-grandchildren, Ryan “RJ” Doty, Myles Doty, Briana Mitchell, Kypp Mitchell, Kai Mitchell, Ariyanna Hayes, Markez Hayes, and Aysa Perez; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bud was predeceased by siblings, Jane Smith, Patricia Wilson, Gwendolyn Jones, and Robert Fischer.
Services will be private. Ryan Funeral Home, Lakeville, is in care of arrangements.
The family would like to thank The Sharon Hospital Staff, Dr. Kurish, Dr. Harvey of The Smilow Cancer Center, Marcia Brown, APRN, and The VA staff at Castlepoint, New York for their kindness, and support which extended well beyond their professional responsibilities.
To offer an online condolence, please visit ryanfhct.com