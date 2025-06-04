restaurants

Off the Trail Cafe eyes June opening

FALLS VILLAGE — Liz and Howie Ives were hustling around the Off the Trail Cafe at 107 Main St. in the hours prior to the Memorial Day parade.

The cafe was not officially open, but there was coffee, lemonade and baked goods.

Most of the latter were donated by residents.

As people dropped off trays of cookies, the same question kept coming up.

“When are you opening?”

The answer: “Soon!”

Howie Ives said he figured the place was about three-quarters of the way to being ready to go.

Liz Ives said she has staff lined up and has been in touch with the Torrington Area Health District, which must sign off on the establishment before they can open for keeps, probably in mid-June.

She showed off a draft of the menu.

It included Cobb Knocker Salad. She explained that a cobb knocker is the first person along a given section of trail on a given day, who removes any obstacles that may have developed overnight.

And in keeping with the Appalachian Trail motif, there is the Blaze Burger and Trail Magic Salad. A blaze is a marking on a tree, usually with brightly-colored spray paint, that indicates if a hiker is going the right direction, and “trail magic” is a term used by hikers to describe acts of kindness encountered along the way.

The cafe will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Wednesdays.

HVRHS Today - June 2025

HVRHS Today - June 2025

Download directly

Angela Derrico Carabine

Angela Derrico Carabine

SHARON — Angela Derrick Carabine, 74, died May 16, 2025, at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York. She was the wife of Michael Carabine and mother of Caitlin Carabine McLean.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Katri (St Bernards Church) Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found on the website of the Kenny Funeral home kennyfuneralhomes.com.

Revisiting 'The Killing Fields' with Sam Waterston

Revisiting ‘The Killing Fields’ with Sam Waterston

Sam Waterston

Jennifer Almquist

On June 7 at 3 p.m., the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington will host a benefit screening of “The Killing Fields,” Roland Joffé’s 1984 drama about the Khmer Rouge and the two journalists, Cambodian Dith Pran and New York Times correspondent Sydney Schanberg, whose story carried the weight of a nation’s tragedy.

The film, which earned three Academy Awards and seven nominations — including one for Best Actor for Sam Waterston — will be followed by a rare conversation between Waterston and his longtime collaborator and acclaimed television and theater director Matthew Penn.

The art of place: maps by Scott Reinhard

The art of place: maps by Scott Reinhard

Scott Reinhard, graphic designer, cartographer, former Graphics Editor at the New York Times, took time out from setting up his show “Here, Here, Here, Here- Maps as Art” to explain his process of working.Here he explains one of the “Heres”, the Hunt Library’s location on earth (the orange dot below his hand).

obin Roraback

Map lovers know that as well as providing the vital functions of location and guidance, maps can also be works of art.With an exhibition titled “Here, Here, Here, Here — Maps as Art,” Scott Reinhard, graphic designer and cartographer, shows this to be true. The exhibition opens on June 7 at the David M. Hunt Library at 63 Main St., Falls Village, and will be the first solo exhibition for Reinhard.

Reinhard explained how he came to be a mapmaker. “Mapping as a part of my career was somewhat unexpected.I took an introduction to geographic information systems (GIS), the technological side of mapmaking, when I was in graduate school for graphic design at North Carolina State.GIS opened up a whole new world, new tools, and data as a medium to play with.”

