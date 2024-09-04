Paul Mattingly modernizes municipal engagement

Paul Mattingly

Provided
people

Paul Mattingly modernizes municipal engagement

NORTH CANAAN —Town Hall is more accessible than ever, thanks in large part to reimagining the role of the front desk.

Paul Mattingly was hired in February 2024 to replace Marissa Ohler, the outgoing selectmen’s secretary. Mattingly brought an expanded range of skills to the position, which has evolved into a new title: executive assistant for the selectman’s office.

Among the changes includes increasing Town Hall’s operating days to five per week rather than four, along with a rotating lunch schedule to ensure time in the office is convenient for the interest of the townspeople.

Since Mattingly joined, the selectmen’s office started a monthly newsletter that has been well received by the town. Board and commission meetings are now regularly held both in-person and on Zoom. Behind both of these initiatives is Mattingly’s hard work.

The new title also includes more involvement in town business and budgeting. Mattingly brings professional knowledge of the business and grant-centered work that is now involved in his day-to-day expertise. He is helping the selectmen research federal and state funding opportunities to help with the bottom line come tax time.

Mattingly studied at Central Connecticut State University for his undergraduate degree in political science with an interest in state and local government. He went on to complete his master’s degree at University of Massachusetts.

When discussing his contributions to the selectmen’s office, Mattingly described a full plate. Although being a selectman is technically a part-time job, he described the position as a “part-time, full-time commitment.”

Mattingly shared that he uses his time to complete his town tasks “and be that helping hand where and when needed.”

From First Selectman Brian Ohler’s perspective, he said it has been a “wonderful partnership” with Mattingly. As for the job transformation, the intention was to “modernize every part of North Canaan government.”

On the idea for modernizing the position at Town Hall’s front desk, Ohler said, “Communication, transparency, and engagement is a critical priority.” In the expanded role, Mattingly meets this priority through endearing professionalism.

people

Latest News

'Things I Sort of Saw' at Norfolk Library

'Things I Sort of Saw' at Norfolk Library
John Coston

The Norfolk Libary is hosting an exhibit of paintings and drawings by East Canaan artist Bridget Starr Taylor. The exhibit is entitled "Things I Sort of Saw" and will run to Oct. 3. Above, the opening was held Aug. 31.

exhibit

Falls Village real estate sales for June and July

Falls Village real estate sales for June and July

Built in 1878 this home at 36 Lime Rock Station sold above listing price for $500,000.

Christine Bates

FALLS VILLAGE — The least expensive real estate sale in June and July for Falls Village was a small cabin in Pine Grove for $50,000 and the highest was 48 Belden on 6.03 acres for $675,000. Four of the eight properties traded at or below $200,000.

As of Aug. 25 there were six residential properties, five parcels of land, and the Falls Village post office listed for sale with no rentals.

Keep ReadingShow less
real estate

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

The mixed doubles final was played between, from left, Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer and George Kollias.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY ­— Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias won the 65th Mt. Riga Tennis Tournament Monday, Sept. 2, defeating George Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

The summer community on Mt. Riga enjoys the use of two clay tennis courts, and the mixed doubles tournament is the highlight of the Labor Day weekend.

Keep ReadingShow less
tennis

Five years

Five years

The news late last month that labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital will be maintained for a period of five years was welcomed by our community. Connecticut Attorney General Willam Tong said it well: “Miles and minutes matter when it comes to labor and delivery, and I am pleased that Northwell has committed to preserving affordable, lifesaving care—especially maternity care—for Western Connecticut. This is a strong, enforceable agreement for healthcare access in Connecticut.”

Nuvance Health announced this spring that it planned to combine with Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York State. The resulting 28-hospital system would span the New York and Connecticut border. Northwell itself employs 85,000 people, making it the largest private employer in New York state.

Keep ReadingShow less
editorial