Region One budget heads to hearing

FALLS VILLAGE — The Region One Board of Education meets Monday, April 1 and will vote on sending the Region One budget proposal for 2024-25 to a public hearing. The hearing is Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m. at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (Room 13) and on Zoom.

The Region One budget proposal as of March 22 calls for a total of $17,690,331, an increase of $658,003 (3.86%).

Assessments by town

Canaan/Falls Village: $1,417,263, an increase of $14,684 (1.05%).

Cornwall: $1,417,263, an increase of $177,768 (9.62%).

Kent: $2,526,911, an increase of $232,735 (10.14%).

North Canaan: $5,558,304, a decrease of $144,579 (-2.54%).

Salisbury: $4,408,013, an increase of $231,901 (5.55%).

Sharon: $1,754,954, an increase of $145,492 (9.04%).

Note: These numbers may be slightly different than those discussed at recent town finance board meetings.

The Region One referendum is Tuesday, May 7.

Blackberry trout, trials and triumphs

Itinerant angler/mountain biker/raconteur David Asselin doesn’t let anything slow him down.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Ahh, spring. The balmy breeze. The brilliant sunshine. The plants poking up through the dead leaves.

And the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s trout trucks are rolling.

Ruby Darling found lots of eggs in Cornwall.

SOUTH KENT — Just 16 teams remain in the 2024 NCAA March Madness Tournament, and two of them include South Kent School (SK) alums.

Jordan Gainey, SK class of ‘21, and the (2) Tennessee Volunteers beat (15) Saint Peter’s University 83-49 in the first round. Gainey scored 6 points and dished 3 assists in the win. The Vols went on to narrowly defeat (7) University of Texas in round two by a score of 62-58. Gainey scored 4 points in this one and reeled in 2 rebounds. Tennessee will play (3) Creighton University Friday, March 29 for the Sweet 16 match.

Colored eggs found throughout Northwest Corner

Amelia Corrigan and her painted wooden egg at the Scoville Library Sunday, March 24. Across the Northwest Corner, scavenger hunters hauled in eggs by the basket.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Area egg hunters hauled in seasonal nuggets by the basket on Sunday, March 24.

Egg hunts took place throughout the region with unique events occuring simultaneously in Cornwall, Kent and Salisbury.

