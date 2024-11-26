Rosemary Rose Finery
Alec Linden
holiday gift guide 2024

Rosemary Rose Finery

19 Main St., Salisbury, CT | www.rosemaryrosefinery.com | @rosemaryrosefinery

Jessica DeCarlo’s enchanting boutique has been bringing spellbinding jewelry, curiosities and beyond to Salisbury’s Main Street since opening in May. Sourcing primarily from local and women-led small businesses as well as her own creations, DeCarlo’s shop also offers bespoke jewelry design and jewelry repair services. As we head into the holiday season, DeCarlo is excited to develop her custom design business to match the eclectic styles she’s encountered in town: “I just can’t wait to help people find what they’re looking for.”

14K Gold filled & Sterling Silver Signature Swirl handmade earrings ($30-$98)

Alec Linden

“We offer 3 different sizes in 2 different metals,” DeCarlo said. “These hand hammered, hand forged lightweight swirls are elegant, and classic - perfect for a variety of styles and ages.”

Blithe and Bonny candles, room sprays, and soaps ($12-$30)

Alec Linden

“We have a variety of scents and flavors including Palo Santo, Rose, Sandalwood, Wintergreen & Honey Almond. These products made excellent stocking stuffers for those who’d like a special calming fragrance in their office or home.”

Handcrafted stud earrings by Jessica DeCarlo ($68)

Alec Linden

“We find these cosmic hand crafted studs suitable for a variety of people to be our best sellers. They are also available in 14k gold, as well as in matching pairs.”

Vintage antique locket necklaces($68 - $350)

Alec Linden

DeCarlo offers these in a variety of metals, including 14k gold, silver, and brass. “This is a sentimental gift that can become a family heirloom. We can help you add the photos you’d like to put inside when you’re ready.”

Kelly & Jones perfumes and roll-on oils ($35 - $140)

Alec Linden

“These luxurious and unique fragrances are made locally and sustainably. A portion of the proceeds go towards family-run farms in Mexico. The scent choices range from earthy to floral.”

House of Books

House of Books
Provided

10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

100 Main

100 Main
Patrick L. Sullivan

100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst

Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.

