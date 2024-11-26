Rosemary Rose Finery

19 Main St., Salisbury, CT | www.rosemaryrosefinery.com | @rosemaryrosefinery

Jessica DeCarlo’s enchanting boutique has been bringing spellbinding jewelry, curiosities and beyond to Salisbury’s Main Street since opening in May. Sourcing primarily from local and women-led small businesses as well as her own creations, DeCarlo’s shop also offers bespoke jewelry design and jewelry repair services. As we head into the holiday season, DeCarlo is excited to develop her custom design business to match the eclectic styles she’s encountered in town: “I just can’t wait to help people find what they’re looking for.”

14K Gold filled & Sterling Silver Signature Swirl handmade earrings ($30-$98) Alec Linden “We offer 3 different sizes in 2 different metals,” DeCarlo said. “These hand hammered, hand forged lightweight swirls are elegant, and classic - perfect for a variety of styles and ages.”

Blithe and Bonny candles, room sprays, and soaps ($12-$30) Alec Linden “We have a variety of scents and flavors including Palo Santo, Rose, Sandalwood, Wintergreen & Honey Almond. These products made excellent stocking stuffers for those who’d like a special calming fragrance in their office or home.”

Handcrafted stud earrings by Jessica DeCarlo ($68) Alec Linden “We find these cosmic hand crafted studs suitable for a variety of people to be our best sellers. They are also available in 14k gold, as well as in matching pairs.”

Vintage antique locket necklaces($68 - $350) Alec Linden DeCarlo offers these in a variety of metals, including 14k gold, silver, and brass. “This is a sentimental gift that can become a family heirloom. We can help you add the photos you’d like to put inside when you’re ready.”