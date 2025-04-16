Salisbury students discover possibilities at Career Day

Classmates look on as Cole Lidstone is handcuffed by Trooper Will Veras at Salisbury Central School Career Day Friday, April 11.

Patrick L. Sullivan
Salisbury students discover possibilities at Career Day

LAKEVILLE — Sixth-grader Cole Lidstone gamely volunteered to be handcuffed and placed in a police car during Career Day at Salisbury Central School Friday, April 11.

Salisbury Resident State Trooper Will Veras explained how troopers transport prisoners one at a time and in the front seat of their vehicles because they don’t have a barrier between the rear and front seats.

Veras placed the cuffs behind the back on the volunteer and guided him into the vehicle.

Afterwards Lidstone described the encounter matter-of-factly as “uncomfortable,” adding he has no intention of repeating the experience.

Nearby Jason Emberlin of Emberlin Landscaping had lots of equipment on display and Skyler Ohmen got to sit at the controls of an excavator.

Inside Nick Cornell from National Iron Bank took students through their hypothetical investments in stocks the students picked beforehand, including Meta, Apple and Amazon.

Artist Millree Hughes walked students through his work on an Alexander McQueen fashion show. He explained how he treated large mirrors to get a “patchy” effect.

And hair stylist Lori Holt told a group that while there are seven basic hair styles, she can’t remember which is which “because they blend in.” She said often clients bring a photo of how they want their hair to look.

Also on hand to share their expertise and experience: Melissa Moore, a teaching; Taylor Wilfore, nurse practitioner; athletic trainer Jon Rusillo; Kristin Watson, veterinary technician; strength trainer Seth Diters; Loch Johnson, political scientist; author Donna Fazzino; web designers Elizabeth and John Schaufelberger; and architect Pilar Proffitt.

