Students share historical research

Students from Salisbury Central School presented history projects at Lewis Mills High School last month.

James H. Clark
SALISBURY — A group of Salisbury Central School middle school students examining “Turning Points in History” have compiled their work for a display at the Salisbury Association’s Academy Building.

The students participated in a History Day competition at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington on March 16.

One exhibit, by Aria Belter, Rozelynd Lachance, Miguel Santiago and Leah Wilcox, chose the work of fashion designer Coco Chanel because “her way of changing the industry changed the way people dress.”

The group detailed exactly how they proceeded with their research.

Garrett Meindl’s topic was “The First Motor Powered Car,” to wit the Benz Motorwagen, built in 1885 in Germany by Karl Benz.

“It was the first motorcar, and the first one in production too.”

Meindl continued: “In 1888 his wife took it from Mannheim to Pforzheim, which is 56.17196 miles, so it proved it wasn’t weak.”

There are three videos in the exhibit, only one of which was available on Friday, March 29 when the Lakeville Journal visited.

“The Tragedy We Call 9/11,” by Michael Parris and Vincent Valcin, contains interviews with people who lived in New York City and in Salisbury on Sept. 11, 2001.

The video won second place in the regional contest, so the filmmakers were invited to the statewide competition on May 4.

The other two videos are “A Brief History of Written Language” by Theodore Kneeland and “Turning Points in Animation by Niki Clark and Cole Johnson. The latter took third place and will also go to the state competition.

The Salisbury Association covered the entry fees for the regional competition and will do so for the state event as well.

