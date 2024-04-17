Students glimpse into professions at Career Day

Latest News
Selectmen discuss Community Center lease
SHARON — Making steady progress toward developing a lease arrangement with the Sharon Housing Trust to develop the former Community Center building into four units of affordable housing, the Board of Selectmen discussed finalizing a lease draft at their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9.
First Selectman Casey Flanagan reported that an attorney specializing in real estate law at the firm of Cramer and Anderson had reviewed a draft of the lease and offered two amendments. The Housing Trust had reviewed those amendments and had recently made small adjustments. Still being discussed is the term of the lease, whether 99 years or 75 years. Also included in the lease is a provision that In the event that the Housing Trust should dissolve before the lease ends, the property would revert to the town.
The town can require that the Housing Trust be responsible for the maintenance of the property located at 99 North Main Street, Flanagan said.
Housing Trust Board member Larry Moskowitz noted that as the Housing Trust invests in the Community Center building, the value of the improvements would be lost to the Trust under the provisions of the lease.
“It’s not uncommon for an organization to make improvements,” Trust Board member Bob Whelan said.
Parking at the site continues to be a challenge leading to suggestions toward a solution that might reconfigure access between the leased building and the neighboring rental property owned by the Housing Trust at 91, 93 and 95 North Main Street.
“Leasing was the quickest, easiest way to move forward,” Flanagan noted, having explored other options that had been suggested at previous meetings.
The lease draft will be reviewed again by the attorneys before being readied for public hearing and town meeting decision.
“I’m pretty comfortable with what I’ve seen so far,” Flanagan said. “We don’t need to keep this dragging along.”
The selectmen plan to act on the matter at the next meeting on Tuesday, April 23. If they approve the lease, then the selectmen could schedule a town meeting for May.
Grant funding is available to assist with the building’s renovation. Jocelyn Ayer, Director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunities reported to the selectmen about the availability of a possible $1M in funding through the Connecticut Community Block Grant program. If awarded, the grant would support the renovation of the Community Center building. $250,000 could be spent on each of the four apartments, she said.
The town needs to apply for the grant, Ayer explained, because the town owns the property.
“It has to go through the town,” Ayer said, adding that the application process is long.
The application must be submitted before May 31, Ayer said, indicating that a decision would not come until many months later.
The services of a consultant are needed to complete the application, Ayer noted, but indicated that her organization would pay the consultant’s fee of about $3,000.
The first step is for the Board of Selectmen to pass a resolution indicating its intent to make application for the grant, and that step needs to be taken before April 30.
The selectmen agreed to consider the grant application at their next meeting.
Improvements to the Town Hall’s internet system were discussed, resulting in unanimous agreement to seek $70,000 in ARPA funding to cover the expense.
Flanagan reported that the improvements would bring greater internet security to the building, seen as critically important.
As a result of the upgrade, the building would gain new cable and a fiber internet connection through the Connecticut Education Network, with the town paying to maintain the system. A later phase would introduce a permanent meeting system for the large Chapin meeting room on the second floor.
Flanagan said that he had reviewed three bids and chosen Yucatech of Goshen, Conn. to do the initial steps of the project, but the large meeting room would need to wait.
“We’ll have to do it in stages,” Flanagan said.
Kent Library’s car raffle returns
KENT — Tickets for the 22nd annual car raffle to benefit The Kent Memorial Library have been on sale for a while and will continue right up until the drawing on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the end of the Pumpkin Run road race. The drawing will be held at the Kent Town Hall.
Residents who purchase a ticket, or more than one if so inclined, can be in the running to win this year’s raffle car, an all-wheel drive 2021 Jeep Compass Limited. The color is white and the condition is described as “like new.”
The car features a nine-speed automatic transmission, a power front sunroof and fixed rear sunroof and a premium alpine speaker system for people who like to travel with robust sound.
Tickets, priced at $25 each are now available at the library or electronically by visiting www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Tickets will be sold throughout the summer and even on weekends during the annual Library Book Sale. Or, residents can send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Kent Memorial Library Car Raffle, P.O. Box 127, Kent, CT 06757, enclosing a check for $25 per ticket, being sure to include phone number to allow the staff to complete the information on the raffle ticket. Or, to save a stamp, residents can drop that same envelope into the Library Book Drop slot.
Whichever means of purchase used, other than in person, the library will mail the raffle ticket stub to the purchaser.
Proceeds of the traditional car raffle support the Library’s annual operating budget, assisting the library with raising the more than 70% required to provide for its programs and essential services to the town.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Swerving to avoid vehicle
On Monday, April 8, at approximately 4 p.m., George Cafiero, 54, of Wassaic was southbound on Route 41 in Sharon in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta when the vehicle swerved off the road, striking a DOT wire rope guardrail. Cafiero said he swerved to avoid a northbound vehicle that was in his established lane. The Jetta was towed from the scene and Cafiero was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.
Up an embankment
On Tuesday, April 9 at approximately 4:10 p.m., Mavis Richardson, 70, of Torrington, was southbound on Route 63 north or Hautboy Hill Road in Cornwall in a 2017 Honda CR-V. The vehicle exited the roadway up an embankment. Richardson did not sustain injury. The Honda was towed from the scene Richardson was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.
Traveling too fast
On Friday, April 12, at approximately 8 a.m., Emily Wagner, 40, of North Canaan, was westbound on Route 44 in Norfolk and failed to negotiate a curve, and exited the roadway, striking an embankment. The 2016 Honda Fit was towed from the scene and Wagner was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com
Each spring, students throughout Region One School District nominate a standout classmate for the Superintendent Award. This honor recognizes individuals for outstanding academic performance, commitment to school sports and clubs, and dedication to the community. Below are winners for 2024.
Leila Hawken
Allie McCarron
Kent Center School
By Leila Hawken
KENT — With a strong record of academic achievement, Allie McCarron was selected as the Superintendent Award winner at Kent Center School (KCS).
She is involved in the Student Council and the Litchfield Rowing Club where she engages in competitive rowing. She shares her talents readily with younger students, providing a positive role model with a positive attitude.
During an interview on Wednesday, April 10, Allie recalled that she entered Kent Center School for the Second Grade, her family having moved from Kennett Square, Penn. She has participated in the school band since the Fourth Grade, playing alto saxophone.
While she has enjoyed her time at KCS, Allie singled out the sense of community among her fellow students and the teaching staff as the highlight. She said that she has appreciated the spirit of collaborative service within the school.
Allie plans to attend HVRHS in the fall.
Patrick L. Sullivan
Logan Miller
Lee H. Kellogg School
By Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — Logan Miller is this year’s winner of the Superintendent’s Award from Lee H. Kellogg School. Logan is a trumpet player in the LHK and Region One bands.
He runs track, plays hockey and baseball, and serves as a hockey referee.
As treasurer of the Student Council, he runs the school store, and he is the man inside the Falcon costume at pep rallies.
He told The Lakeville Journal that he is headed to Housatonic Valley Regional High School, where he plans to get involved with the agriculture education program and the Robotics team.
Beyond high school, he is thinking about studying science at (perhaps) Boston College, Boston University, or Quinnipiac University. “Somewhere with good sports.”
Riley Klein
Nate Young
Cornwall Consolidated School
By Riley Klein
CORNWALL — An active participant in the community, Nate Young was selected by his classmates as Cornwall Consolidated School’s 2024 Superintendent Award winner.
Nate is an active Boy Scout and proud leader of the CCS morning announcements team.
For his eighth grade exploration project, Nate is repairing a 1974 Land Rover.
“It’s awesome,” said Nate. “I spent probably two or three hours this weekend draining the fuel system... it had like 15-year-old fuel in it.”
“The fuel was older than you?” asked a Lakeville Journal reporter.
“Yeah,” Nate responded.
Nate will be attending HVRHS next year and is looking forward to continuing his passions for baseball, cross country running, saxophone, chorus, and agriculture education.
Patrick L. Sullivan
Mia Belter
Salisbury Central School
By Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY — Mia Belter, an 8th grader at Salisbury Central School, is described as “mature, polite and kind-hearted. She is a role model who starts each day with a smile.”
When asked why she won the 2024 Superintendent’s Award for Salisbury Central School, she thought for a moment.
Then she said, “I’m nice to people, and I get good grades.”
Mia plays basketball and soccer and plans to run track this spring.
She is a big reader, with fiction of any kind a favorite. She admits to having two books going at a time.
“I used to read during nap time.”
Mia plans to attend Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
Riley Klein
Federico Vargas Tobon
North Canaan Elementary School
By Riley Klein
NORTH CANAAN — Federico Vargas Tobon of North Canaan Elementary School has been chosen as the school’s 2024 Superintendent Award winner by his peers.
On what the award means to him, he said, “It means a lot because all the work I’ve done finally pays off.”
An academic leader who excels in all subjects, Federico takes pride in his efforts on the student council, sports teams, and theater productions.
Federico played the Prince in NCES’s recent production of “The Little Mermaid.” He looks forward to continuing his passion for drama at HVRHS next year.
Federico plans to play on both the basketball and soccer teams when he becomes a Mountaineer next year.
Leila Hawken
Jayden Milton
Sharon Center School
By Leila Hawken
SHARON — Students at Sharon Center School (SCS) have chosen Jayden Milton as the 2024 Superintendent Award winner.
Presenting himself well with strong communication skills, Jayden wins SCS praise for his commitment to learning and for his qualities for being consistently respectful and responsible. He displays strong habits of mind in academics and within the school community.
He said that he has enjoyed working with the early-Kindergarteners and Grade 4 students, sometimes reading to them, but engaging in other activities at other times. Jayden performs with the Jazz Club as a percussionist, and he is serving as stage manager for the school musical.
Interested in serving the larger community, he has recently become a Junior Firefighter and received training in hazardous chemicals and how to deal with them.
Jayden plans to enroll this fall at Oliver Wolcott Technical High School with an interest in the machine tool program. Eventually, he hopes to pursue engineering studies.
