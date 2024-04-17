Students glimpse into professions at Career Day

Professionals shared insights with Salisbury Central School students on Career Day, April 12.

Patrick L. Sullivan
LAKEVILLE — It started to rain Friday afternoon, April 12 outside the lower building at Salisbury Central School.

This did not make any visible difference to the group of eighth grade students visiting with Salisbury Resident State Trooper Will Veras and Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation officer Ed Norton.

The students ignored the raindrops as both law enforcement officers showed the students their equipment. Veras allowed a couple to sit in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, to demonstrate the locking mechanism that only allows him to drive it.

Norton described his routine, saying that he covers over 40 towns and has a wide amount of discretion as to how he spends his time.

Veras noted that even though he is the resident trooper for Salisbury, he is still part of the team at the State Police Troop B barracks in North Canaan.

Marine Mechanic Colin Brooks was prepared for the rain, with a tent over the bed of his pickup. In the bed was an engine, and he demonstrated how he goes about diagnosing and fixing mechanical problems.

Inside Michael Baldwin, a SCS graduate and the Associate Artistic Director and Director of Education at the Sharon Playhouse, told a group of students that he caught the performing bug early.

“I was in a Christmas pageant at age five.”

It made a lasting impression.

“I looked for every opportunity” to perform after that.

Upright bassist Jeff Hill talked about his career in between playing the bass.

“My job is to make everybody else sound good.”

He asked the students if they knew how to read music, with mixed results.

“I think everybody should do it.”

