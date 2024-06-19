SCS band opens for Hartford Yard Goats

The Salisbury Central School band performed on the field at Dunkin’ Park as part of the opening act for the Hartford Yard Goats game on Saturday, June 15.

James H. Clark
salisbury central school

SCS band opens for Hartford Yard Goats

The Salisbury Central School (SCS) middle school band was among the opening acts for the Hartford Yard Goats, a minor league baseball team, at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford on Saturday, June 15, the Yard Goats’ Military Appreciation Night.

SCS performer Gus Tripler managed to snag a foul ball that was sent into the stands behind first base during an early inning. In the end, the Yard Goats triumphed over the Akron RubberDucks 2-1.

This performance, organized by middle school music teacher and band director Rob Nellson, was the last for this year’s graduating eighth-graders. Nellson lauded these students’ dedication and perseverance during an earlier performance, noting that their introduction to the band program was at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Health restrictions at the time meant students were introduced to instruments and their band mates through masks, distancing and other precautions.

salisbury central school

Latest News

Diving into summer league

Diving into summer league

Willy Yahn dives head-first into third base, Saturday, June 15.

Riley Klein

LITCHFIELD — The Tri-State Baseball League is back for its 90th year.

Since 1934, when it was called the Interstate Baseball League, teams of players aged 16 and up have faced off in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Each team is comprised of mostly local players, but four out-of-towners are permitted on each team to balance the rosters.

Keep ReadingShow less
baseball

Class of 2024 departs Salisbury Central

Class of 2024 departs Salisbury Central

Louise Faveau and Michael Parris speak at the commencement ceremony for the eighth grade class at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE —The 32 members of the Class of 2024 enjoyed a pleasant evening for their graduation ceremony at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, June 11.

Principal Stephanie Magyar welcomed the crowd, noting that she participated in the same ceremony 30 years ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
graduation

‘A momentous day’ at NCES

‘A momentous day’ at NCES

Principal Alicia Roy gave a touching farewell speech to the eighth grade class. Roy is also departing NCES at the end of this school year.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The outgoing eighth grade class of North Canaan Elementary School said “so long” to middle school Monday, June 10.

The commencement ceremony weas held on the lawn behind the school with (most of) the 23 departing students seated up on the hill. Family and friends filled the grass to support the students.

Keep ReadingShow less
graduation

Caps fly at 2024 Cornwall Consolidated School commencement

Caps fly at 2024 Cornwall Consolidated School commencement

Eighth graders celebrate their achievement with a ceremonial cap toss at the field behind Cornwall Consolidated School. The students spoke highly of their time at CCS and expressed optimism for the future.

Simon Markow

CORNWALL — A touching ceremony at Cornwall Consolidated School Thursday, June 13, marked the end of middle school for 15 eighth graders.

Family and friends gathered beneath the tent on CCS’s baseball field in the early evening. Led by the seventh-grade class marshals, the departing eighth graders marched down to the field.

Keep ReadingShow less
graduation