‘Read Across America’ comes to Salisbury

Tuesday, March 4 was Read Aloud Day at Salisbury Central School. Kyla DeRisi read from “Clark the Shark.”

Patrick L. Sullivan
salisbury central school

LAKEVILLE — Kyla DeRisi parked herself on a chair in front of a group of expectant Kindergarten students at Salisbury Central School Tuesday morning, March 4.

She opened up a book, “Clark the Shark,” by Bruce Hale, and held it so the children could see it.

“Have you read this before?” she asked. There was some discussion, and the consensus was “yes,” but they were happy to hear it again.

DeRisi, the children’s librarian at the Scoville Memorial Library in Salisbury, was one of 15 readers at Read Aloud Day at the elementary school.

This was part of a national program known as Read Across America Week, which generally takes place the first week in March.

The other scheduled readers were Alex Harney, Lou Bucceri, Curtis Rand, Janet Neary, Elyse Harney, Deb Orlup, Jeanine Rose, Mary Cadman, Rita Delgado, Keith Marks, Lee Sohl — who was accompanied by a dog — Lauren Brown, Holly Liebrock and David Valcin.

