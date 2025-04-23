salisbury central school

Salisbury Central School second trimester honor roll

SALISBURY — The second trimester honor roll for the 2024-25 school year at Salisbury Central School was released last week.

Eighth Grade

Highest Honors

Grace O’Brocki

High Honors

Anna Ayer

Liberty Brammer

Jacob Castellano

Phoebe Conklin

Thomas Downey

Elden Grace

Sasha Loucks

Sawyer Margerelli

August Olson

Alexandra Philipp

Camilla Race

Bryce Salmon

Zoe Sayler

Solomon Schmidt

Quin Sheil

Mollie Sosin

Shiva Tantri

Jaxon Visockis

William Warder


Seventh Grade

Highest Honors

Evelyn Adkins

Evelyn Hall

Theodore Kneeland

High Honors

Millicent Almeida

Victoria Bellanca

Aria Belter

Madeleine Carr

Hanna Eisermann

Ella Emberlin

Shane Higgins

Elizabeth Johnson

Brooke Kain

Rozelynd LaChance

Sarina Lemmy

Jillian Murphy

Allegra Najdek

Ethan Nellson

Eden Ohmen

Jaxxon Rogers

Miguel Santiago-Leyva

Owen Sayler

Eliza Tarsia

Kaelyn Tompkins

Honors

Kieran Bryant

Mia Dunlavey

Jackson Goodwin

William Nichols

Leah Wilcox


Sixth Grade

Highest Honors

Annabelle Bunce

Jackson Farr

Luna Forero

Cole Lidstone

Lucas Wang

Olive Webster

High Honors

Charlotte Allyn

Gleni Canie

Sofia Casadei

Zeira Collins

Timothy Cunningham

Sam Hamlin

Maris Jenter

Kellan Lockton

Jackson Magyar

Natalie Merwin

Max Namer

Guinevere Robinson

August Schaufelberger

Norman Schmidt

Leah Simboli

Graeme Warder

Emilie Webster

