Satre Hill 30 meter ski jump demolished for reconstruction

The old 30 meter ski jump at Satre Hill has been demolished to be rebuilt.

Provided
salisbury winter sports association

SALISBURY — And just like that, the 30 meter jump was no more.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, Nick Brazzale and crew demolished the 75 year old 30 meter ski jump at Satre Hill, home of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association’s annual Jumpfest.

SWSA’s Willie Hallihan took photos and shot video.

It didn’t take long.

“It took about 15 minutes to bring it down,” Hallihan said in a phone interview Sunday, Sept. 29. “I likened it to the time it takes to drink a large coffee.”

SWSA is conducting a capital campaign to build a new 30 meter tower. A recent donation from NBT Bank of $15,000 pushed the drive over the $250,000 mark, and closer to the $425,000 goal.

Hallihan said the original plan was to have a new jump in place in time for the upcoming jumps in February, but that is not going to happen.

Now the plan is to have the new jump ready for 2026.

“We’ll have to do without it” for the February 2025 jumps. “But once it’s up we’ll be able to use it and the 20 meter jump year-round,” using modern materials when snow is not on the menu.

salisbury winter sports association

