Sharon increases rent for Robin Hood Radio

SHARON — At a town meeting that lasted about five minutes Thursday, voters approved renewing the lease for town-owned 67 Main St., the building adjacent to Town Hall that houses Robin Hood Radio.

The rate will increase from $1,975 to $2,250 per month.

First Selectman Casey Flanagan said the selectmen felt this was a reasonable amount, given that the rent had remained at the same level for a few years.

The radio station subleases office space to other entities.

The meeting also accepted the town’s financial report ending June 30, 2024.

Legal Notices - April 24, 2025

Legal Notices - April 24, 2025

Town of Salisbury

Board of Finance

Classifieds - April 24, 2025

Classifieds - April 24, 2025

Help Wanted

Experienced horse equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-67-0499.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-671-0499.

