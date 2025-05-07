Sharon real estate sales

Built in 1740 the antique cottage at 70 North Main St. is one of Sharon’s oldest houses.

SHARON — Real estate activity picked up slightly in Sharon in March and April with seven real estate transfers recorded across a broad price range.

On the high end, a $1.2 million purchase of a spacious home with acreage and on the low end, $117,730 for vacant land.

Sharon’s median price for a single family residence calculated on a rolling 12 month average is $560,000.

Currently listed for sale are 19 vacant land parcels and 10 homes with a median price of over $700,000. Inventory levels haven’t risen yet.

Transactions

44 Jackson Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath home on 19.41 acres sold by Estate of Jame E. Morehouse to Bad Boy Binx LLC for $875,000 on Feb. 25 and recorded on March 3.

92 Amenia Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 0.48 acres sold by Ralph McDermid Jr. to Elizabeth Pallay for $420,000 on March 4.

1 Jackson Hill Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath Cape Cod home on 0.47 acres sold by Kelly A. Hughes to Leslie Moore Murray for $450,000 on March 27.

38 Luta Heights — 4 bedroom/3 bath home on 13.9 acres sold by Robert Ritch and Ryocihi Saito to Veronica Relea for $1,200,000 on March 26 recorded on April 1.

70 North Main St. — 2 bedroom/3.5 bath antique home on 0.75 acres sold by Janina Kean to Kari S. Englehart and Charles Brooks Englehart Trustees for $685,000 on April 3.

2 Northrup Road — 3 bedroom/3 bath ranch on 9.24 acres sold by Candance D Hellman to Lisa Snow Naumann and Michael P Naumann for $730,000 on April 14

Lambert Road — Vacant land sold by Jeanette J. Dean to Myron S Rolfe and Bruce F. Tracy for $117,730 on April 18.

*Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded as transferred/sold between March 1, 2025, and April 30, 2025, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

