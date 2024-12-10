State commends Hedden for 47 years of service

Steve Hedden, left, was presented a state commendation by State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) at Cornwall Town Hall Dec. 3.

Riley Klein
CORNWALL — Steve Hedden has been awarded a state commendation for more than four decades of service on the Cornwall Inland Wetlands and Water Courses Agency.

Hedden vacated his seat over the summer of 2024. All told, he said he served 47 years with the Agency and about 40 of them were as chairman.

Over the years, Hedden chaired hundreds of meetings and site visits. He was the longest-serving member of any Cornwall board.

“It is a record that will take a long time to duplicate,” said First Selectman Gordon Ridgway.

State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) and State Sen. Stephen Harding (R-30) recommended Hedden for a state commendation. Horn presented the honor to Hedden before the IWWC’s Dec. 3 meeting at Town Hall.

“The State of Connecticut wished to recognize you for your great service to Cornwall and to this commission in particular,” said Horn. “The entire membership extends its very best wishes on this memorable occasion.”

Current chairman Bill Hurlburt served alongside Hedden for approximately 30 years and thanked Hedden for many lessons and laughs over the years.

“I certainly appreciate it,” said Hurlburt. “It’s been a good ride.”

Planning and Zoning chair Anna Timmel noted Hedden joined the IWWCA not long after it formed in 1973.

Zoning Enforcement Officer Karen Nelson thanked Hedden for his guidance and commitment to the town.

“He firmly believed in every decision that he made,” said Nelson, adding Hedden ensured “the commission made good decisions for the betterment of Cornwall.”

“I consider your friendship very valuable,” said Nelson.

Stephen S. Myers

Stephen S. Myers

LAKEVILLE — Stephen S. Myers, 82, of Lakeville, (formerly of New York City, Almond, New York, Kane’ohe, Hawaii, and Fair Oaks, California) passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 30, 2024. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Betsy” (Phelan), his two sons Matthew and Shepherd, two nephews and three nieces.

Stephen was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, on Oct. 29, 1942, the son of the late Elwood Mosman and Donnie Marguerite Myers. Growing up in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Stephen struggled with dyslexia in multiple high schools, ultimately graduating from Avon Old Farms High School in Avon, Connecticut.

Ella L. Clark

Ella L. Clark

WEST CORNWALL — Ella L. Clark, 83, a social worker, writer, and lover of nature and the Post Office, died Nov. 7, 2024 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, after an acute stroke. Her family was with her in her last week.

Ella was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin S. and Charlotte L. Clark, her brother, Benjamin Clark, and her sister Tib Clark. Ella is survived by her daughter, Cristina Mathews of Fort Bragg, California, and her husband Jason and son Milo, her son Alexander Mathews, of Newton, Massachusetts, and his wife Olivia and children Ariana, Damian, and Torey, her daughter Jessica Meyer, of Pacific Palisades, California, and her husband Tim and children Ione and Nikos; and her sister Charlotte de Bresson of Paris.

David Graeme Townsend

David Graeme Townsend

SALISBURY — David Graeme Townsend was born July 23, 1930, in Mineola, New York, to Rachel Townsend (Maxtone-Graham) and Greenough Townsend. David and his older brother Antone grew up in New York City and Long Island. Some of his early life was spent in Scotland in his mother’s family home, Cultoquhey, which is near Perth in the Highlands. Here he enjoyed summers with all his Maxtone-Graham cousins. Many of these cousins would remain close with David for his entire life. One cousin, Charles Smythe, even came to America to live with David and his family during the war where Charles became like a brother to David and Antone. David went to St. George’s in Newport, Rhode Island for a while and then on to Lawrenceville in New Jersey. He finished high school at the Basil Patterson School in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Immediately after high school, David enrolled in the US Marine Corps and served two tours in the Korean War. He was always very proud of his military service. After his service David attended the Sorbonne University in Paris for two years and then the University of Madrid for one year. Even though David never finished his formal education, he always remained an avid student of history and language. In his travels his skill with foreign languages was sometimes a problem because he spoke with such a good accent that it was sometimes falsely assumed that he was fluent.

Richard George Ralph

Richard George Ralph

EAST CANAAN — Richard George Ralph, 84, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2024, at his home in East Canaan, surrounded by his family. Born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Cornwall, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Marie (Kennedy) Ralph Negri and George Yeaton Ralph Jr.

Richard was the proud owner and operator of Richard Ralph and Son Rubbish Removal for many years. Known for his strong work ethic and reliability, he built a trusted business that served the community. After his retirement, his son Richard took over the reins, continuing the family tradition. Richard’s friendly demeanor meant that there weren’t many in the area who didn’t know him, and all were met with warm greetings and hearty waves.

