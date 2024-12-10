State commends Hedden for 47 years of service

David always believed that travel was important in life. One of his great trips was in the 1950s when he rode from England to Turkey on his motorcycle. Throughout his life travel with his friends and family created many fond memories. Eventually he returned to New York City, where he worked for various Wall Street firms and H&R Block. There he became skilled as an investor, which would serve him well throughout his life.

In 1958, at a party in Manhattan searching for a bathroom, David serendipitously found himself in the adjacent apartment. There he found the love of his life Helen Gaylord. David and Helen dated for a couple of years before getting married Nov. 12, 1960 in Rockford, Illinois. For the next 14 years they lived and worked in New York City. Sheila was born in 1963, and Lila followed in 1967. In 1963 they bought an old Connecticut farmhouse in Amesville, from David’s aunt, who had owned the property for forty years. The home, fondly called River House due to its proximity to the Housatonic River, was used as a weekend and summer house until 1974 when the family moved to Connecticut permanently. Helen and David would live at River House for 54 years and became fixtures in the Amesville community. Over the years, David was involved in various ventures: owning a model train store, operating six vacation cottages by the Housatonic River, and buying and selling land. He also continued to work in the investment world well into his nineties. David loved country life and developed many lifelong passions. He learned to ski at 44, built and sailed iceboats, fly fished, water skied on the local lakes, constructed an elaborate model railroad in his basement, and hiked with his dogs on the nearby Appalachian Trail. David and Helen always had at least two dogs and a few cats as well as guinea pigs and fish at one time!

David always loved boats and trains. His first boat was called Moonraker and was kept on Long Island. Daystrar was a small water ski boat he used on Twin Lakes and took on summer camping trips to Lake George and Thousand Islands, New York. He moved on to a Grand Banks Cabin Cruiser in the mid-1980s. He named the boat La Bayadere (a famous ballet) in tribute to Helen, who was a dancer. He would embark on many adventures in this boat up and down the East Coast from Mystic, Connecticut to Bar Harbor, Maine. His most ambitious trip took him to the northern end of Labrador, Canada in 1992. David enlisted many friends and family members to “crew the boat”. He also helped a man on the West Coast captain his boat, Grocery Boy, from Seattle to Alaska, again including many friends and family members to assist with the journey. His final boat was a smaller one called Swallow that he kept near his house in Bath, Maine. Trains were another passion of David’s. He went on many trips by train and enjoyed driving around with his “train nut” friends simply to watch passing trains. His daughters remember being forced to picnic in a garbage dump on a western road trip just to catch a glimpse of an oncoming train! David and Helen continued to travel well into their eighties with France and Scotland being favorite destinations but also more exotic locations like Patagonia. They also loved spending time with their granddaughters Claire and Danika Nimlos and attended all their high school and college graduations as well as many soccer games and concerts.

In 2017 David and Helen moved to Falmouth, Maine permanently to be near family. Helen preceded David in death December 24, 2022. In November 2023, David went on one final cruise up the East Coast to Nova Scotia at the age of 93 on the Serenade of the Seas with son-in-law (Mark Nimlos), close friends (Doug Saksa/Steve Ann and Mark Corrigan), and his caregiver (Shelly).

On November 17, 2024, David died peacefully at his home in Falmouth, Maine with family and his rescue cat Nala by his side. He is survived by daughters; Lila Portland, Maine and Sheila (Mark Nimlos), Golden, Colorado; granddaughters Claire Nimlos (Peter Nimlos), Arvada, Colorado and Danika Nimlos, Pasadena, California; brother Antone Townsend, Highlands Ranch, Colorado; niece Maggie Townsend, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Goddaughter Elspeth Hilbert, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and California family; Joan, Hunt, Corie, Riette (Ralph Fallant), and Sean Burdick, Redwood City, California.

A memorial will be held Oct. 11, 2025, in Falls Village, time and place to be announced.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to: Great Mountain Forest, 10 Station Place, P.O. Box 534 Norfolk, CT 06058 greatmountainforest.org

