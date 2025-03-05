Students make 50 pizzas to feed local families

“I’ve always wanted to do my own thing,” Lang said. “I wanted to take the ethos of growth and development and learning in a new direction and try to create something new.” His years teaching economics, public policy and human-centered design at The Hotchkiss School has shaped his approach. Over time, his classroom evolved from content-heavy instruction to a relational, inquiry-driven space — desks pushed aside, conversations unfolding in a circle, technology put away. Now, with THRIVE, he’s extending that model beyond the classroom.

At the core of THRIVE is a response to a modern paradox: the more connected we seem digitally, the more isolated many of us feel. “I think people are feeling overwhelmed, scattered and disconnected,” Lang observed. “I believe we have the solutions within us and THRIVE is here to help activate that.”

The offerings range widely — active listening workshops, parenting in a tech-driven world, communication strategies for work teams and sessions on intercultural dialogue. The facilitators are friends, colleagues and trusted experts — educators, therapists, artists and storytellers — all committed to meaningful learning. Since its start in September, events have been free, testing demand and interest. The spring and summer sessions, however, will be immersive experiences, some requiring applications. Lang emphasized that fees will never be a barrier to entry. “I could have gone the nonprofit route,” said Lang. “That’s what I originally thought this was going to be because I think the mission and vision could be supported by foundations, grant money and government money. But with growing instability in that sector and limited personal bandwidth, I would have spent all my energy chasing funding — and then I still would need to find the people to come.” Instead, Lang is taking a leap, trusting that the offerings at THRIVE will speak to people and fill a great need.

Lang is clear that THRIVE is not therapy. “This is about growth,” Lang clarified. “We’re creating spaces where people can step into new conversations, new perspectives and new possibilities.” And as he builds this venture — without the scaffolding of social media or external funding — his approach is organic and personal. Handwritten notes have replaced digital outreach. Word-of-mouth has fueled momentum. “When people sit in the space and connect, they want to come back,” he stated simply.

THRIVE is, in many ways, Lang’s own experiment in human-centered design. His guiding question: What happens when we create intentional, well-facilitated spaces for learning and connection? The early responses — parents returning for a second workshop, work teams finding new alignment, individuals stepping into growth — suggest something powerful is taking root.

“I gave up everything. Stability. But I believe in myself,” said Lang. “And I believe in the power of people coming together to learn, to listen, to grow. That’s what THRIVE is all about.”

To find out more and register for events, visit: aspacetothrive.org