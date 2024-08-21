Summer tunes
Patrick L Sullivan
concerts

Summer tunes

The Salisbury Band played at the Scoville Memorial Library Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17. The traditional end-of-summer concert started with the National Anthem and then “Anthem for Winds” by Claude Smith. Conductor Brian Viets thanked the crowd for turning out despite the cloudy skies. “There are not a lot of places you can hear a live band play this kind of stuff.”

concerts

Latest News

At Amenia’s newest restaurant, 'food is the absolute standout'

At Amenia’s newest restaurant, 'food is the absolute standout'

Panacea’s Rockaway oysters on the half-shell are procured daily and served fresh. Accompanying the oysters is a classic bowl of vinegar and a house-made raspberry mignonette.

Madeline Park

Arriving at Panacea feels like arriving at a friend’s house. A charming blue exterior, with a large patio and string lights, surrounds a welcoming and warm interior. Since the restaurant opened a little over two weeks ago, I have made not one, but three trips, and every time has been just as enjoyable as the first.

Upon entering, one is greeted by a host’s stand in a small front dining room, as well as a handful of tables and a little bar tucked into the corner. Moving back through a small hallway, hosting two gender non-specific bathrooms, there is another dining room, larger but still just as cozy. The entire place is made up of dark, caramel colored wood, with beams stretched across a white ceiling, a fireplace tucked in the back dining room and eclectic artwork smattered around. From the back dining room diners enjoy a glimpse into the kitchen, clean and busy, and an enclave where one can see the finishing touches being put on dishes before being whisked away. All of these parts, clearly lovingly curated by Jake Somers and his fiancee/co-chef Khendum Namgyal (who is responsible for the absolutely unmatched pasta), come together into a very pleasant whole.

Keep ReadingShow less
diner's notebook

Unwinding with wine at Spring Hill

Unwinding with wine at Spring Hill

Bottle of Spring Hill cabernet franc with watercolor label art by Barcelona native Santi Moix.

Sava Marinkovic

Wine finds its perfect pairing in art at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston, Conn., where site-specific sculptural installations function as the visual feast to complement a focused lineup of thoughtfully crafted wines.

Guided by an ethos for quality over quantity, four wines—a light, bright estate-grown cabernet franc, sippable unoaked chardonnay, lean and refreshing Cayuga white, and a sweet rose of pinot noir—make up Spring Hill’s current wine list.

Keep ReadingShow less
wine

Integrating art with science at Cary Institute

Integrating art with science at Cary Institute

Attendees mingle af the opening ceremony for a new four-artist exhibit at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y. on Friday, Aug. 16.

Provided

The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, renowned for its cutting-edge environmental research, recently unveiled a new art installation, showcasing the vibrant synergy between art and science. On Friday, Aug. 16, a small group of invited guests that included patrons, donors, trustees, board members, and other friends of the institute, were led through a private tour of the exhibition by Cary Institute President Joshua Ginsberg. The exhibition features work from staff, programs run off-site through the institute, and the work of artists from the Canoo Hills Creative Arts Residency, a program that has nurtured creative expression at the intersection of art and ecological science since its inception in 2009.

The residency program has hosted 11 artists over the years, but was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic as the institute underwent significant renovations. The building was originally designed by Malcolm Wells, regarded as the father of modern earth-sheltered architecture. The renovations led by Bruce Becker, an expert in energy efficiency and historic restoration, incorporate principles from LEED and the Living Building Challenge, achieving Zero Carbon, Zero Energy, and Core Green standards. The building now boasts an Energy Use Intensity Rating of 61 kBtu/ft², making it 48% more energy efficient than a typical office building. In other words, the building itself is a work of art and has restored Wells’ original vision of creating a near-zero energy building. It is a perfect complement to the art it now houses.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit