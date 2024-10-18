Thomaston comes back to beat Housy in Berkshire League showdown

The top two teams in the Berkshire League matched up when HVRHS hosted Thomaston High School Oct. 17 .

Photo by Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — The top two girls soccer teams in the Berkshire League met for the first time Oct. 17 when Housatonic Valley Regional High School hosted Thomaston High School. Thomaston won 3-2 in a come-from-behind victory over HVRHS.

The win put Thomaston in first place for both Berkshire standings and Class S state standings with a record of 12-1-1. HVRHS moved to second place in the BL and third place in Class S with a record of 12-2-0.

HVRHS's Lou Haemmerle created opportunities in front of the net.Photo by Riley Klein

HVRHS striker Ava Segalla scored both goals for the Mountaineers who led 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining. Thomaston's fast-paced offense kicked into high gear late in the game and scored twice to secure the win.

The much-anticipated meeting of these two teams on Housatonic Game Field was well attended. Strong winds gusted for most of the game, which became increasingly piercing as the sun dipped below the tree line and the temperature fell to 50 degrees.

Hayden Bachman passes up field.Photo by Riley Klein

Due to rescheduling earlier in the season, these teams will meet again Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in Thomaston. The game will play as a double-header following a matchup between the boys varsity teams from each school.

Berkshire League playoffs begin Oct. 25 with the final scheduled for Oct. 29 at Nonnewaug High School's athletic complex. The Class S tournament kicks off in November. Visit ciac.fpsports.org for scheduling.

Thomaston celebrates after beating HVRHS in a come-from-behind victory.Photo by Riley Klein

