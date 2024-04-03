basketball

UConn men and women make Final Four

The Huskies are howling.

University of Connecticut’s mens and womens teams have each advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s championship weekend.

The men have won every March Madness game by double digits for the last two years. The streak is now up to 10 consecutive tournament games, led by 7’2” star center Donovan Clingan from Bristol.

The women advanced to the final four after defeating top ranked (4) University of Southern California 80-73 in the Elite Eight.

The men will play (4) Alabama Saturday, April 6 in the Final Four.

The women will play Caitlin Clark and (1) Iowa Friday, April 5.

Latest News

Little Rascals summer program seeks new activity director

SHARON — Since it began in the 1970s providing summer employment for local youth and summer activities for local youngsters, the Little Rascals program is gearing up for what is hoped to be a successful 2024 summer season under a new director and staff.

The search for a new Little Rascals director is underway, according to Sharon Parks and Recreation Director Matt Andrulis Mette, who paused work for an interview on Wednesday, March 27, held at the Town Beach at Mudge Pond on a drizzly gray morning.

recreation

Sharon considers lease proposal for 99 North Main

SHARON — Envisioning future improvement of the former Community Center building to serve as affordable housing, the Board of Selectmen discussed three options at their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 26.

Members of the Sharon Housing Trust were present to discuss the draft of a 75-year lease agreement between their organization and the town, although discussion widened to include options whereby the town might sell the building to the Housing Trust, or simply make it a gift.

affordable housing

Teachers take the stage

HVRHS teachers in “12 Angry Jurors” March 28.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Students and members of the community had a chance to see teachers and staffers in a new light during the Housatonic Faculty Theater Society’s staged reading of “12 Angry Jurors” at Housatonic Valley Regional High School Thursday, March 28.

The play, originally called “12 Angry Men,” was written by Reginald Rose and first performed in 1954. It follows jury deliberations in a homicide trial, and addresses topics such as race, prejudice, capital punishment and the burden of proof.

theater

Town Farm overrun with egg hunters

Young egg hunters rushed across the Town Farm.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — A brisk and chilly wind made no difference to the 25 or so children gathered at the Town Farm property, primed for Easter egg hunting, Saturday morning, March 30.

Emily Peterson and Dan Carr separated the children into two groups: under the age of six, and everybody else.

easter