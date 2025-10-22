community

An inside look at Parentfest with Principal Strever

An inside look at Parentfest with Principal Strever

HVRHS kicked off the 2025-26 school year with a revamped open house, renamed “Parentfest.” With a different structure and goal in mind, Parentfest was a remodel of the open house that all of Housy is familiar with. HVRHS Principal Ian Strever broke down the changes and talked about the success of the revamped open house.

Strever said Parentfest was created to “reconfigure an open house so that it was more useful to parents and formatted differently to get as many parents as possible, and to hopefully change the demographic.” The demographics at past open houses were a main factor in the rebrand, and a motivation behind the changes made to the annual event.

At past open houses, Strever noticed that “you get a lot of freshmen parents, and as the years ascend … you get fewer and fewer parents attending.” In addition to the parents being mostly those of freshman, there is also a pattern with the student’s attitude toward school; “We tend to see a lot of the same parents … people who are highly involved in education.” The changes made to the event were an attempt to break such patterns.

“If we can put on this event and get one more parent than we would normally, it’s worth it for us,” Strever said.

Parentfest consisted of two long sessions, the first running from 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the second from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This differs from the typical open house, in which parents would “have gone block to block to block” at a set time. Strever noted that Parentfest’s schedule was meant to be flexible, to allow parents with difficult work schedules to take part in conversations about their child’s education. This goal is reflected in the new format of Parentfest “We’re always looking for ways to connect with those parents,” Strever said.

Parentfest was also an attempt to rebrand the overall atmosphere of an open house. Strever references how the tone change was an effort in large by the teachers, wanting to lighten the mood. They did this by providing lawn games and a food truck. In regards to the success of those goals — and Parentfest as a whole — it varies in terms of intention versus completion.

Strever views Parentfest as a success “in terms of the information that it provided, in terms of the tone that it had, and the resources for Parents.” He did note, however, how disappointed he and other members of the staff were with the attendance for Parentfest.

In an effort to raise attendance, Strever is considering shifting the time slots from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., making it more accessible to parents. In regards to getting more attendance, Strever believes that “it’s also the kind of thing that maybe word of mouth and time will help, too.” He hopes that those who attended Parentfest will recommend the event to others, giving the open house rebrand a better turn out for next year.

community

Latest News

Classifieds - October 23, 2025

Classifieds - October 23, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Keep ReadingShow less

School spirit on the rise at Housy

School spirit on the rise at Housy

Students dressed in neon lined the soccer field for senior night under the lights on Thursday, Oct. 16. The game against Lakeview was the last in a series of competitions Thursday night in celebration of Homecoming 2025.

Hunter Conklin and Danny Lesch

As homecoming week reaches its end and fall sports finish out the season, an air of school spirit and student participation seems to be on the rise across Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

But what can be attributed to this sudden peak of student interest? That’s largely due to SGA. Also known as the Student Government Association, SGA has dedicated itself to creating events to bring the entire student body together. This year, they decided to change some traditions.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs sports

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming
The poster promoting the Homecoming dance boasted the event would feature dancing, games and a bonfire. Reactions to the planned move outside were mixed, with some students excited about the changes and others expressing a desire for tradition.
Provided

The weekend of Homecoming at HVRHS was packed with events including rival games under the lights, senior night, and a new take on Homecoming that moves it outside — and it wouldn’t have been possible without the students of Housatonic.

Orchestrating was no easy feat, especially considering much of the work was left up to the students.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs sports

Housatonic Valley FFA makes their way to National Convention

Housatonic Valley FFA makes their way to National Convention

s

On Oct. 28, a group of 20 students, composed of student representatives and two competition groups, will journey to Indianapolis, Indiana, to compete against students from all over the country in an attempt to win a national title at the annual FFA National Convention.

“It is a really, really high level of intense competition and can be likened to career readiness,” said Housatonic teacher and chaperone Danielle Melino.“It’s an opportunity for students and chapters to come together, learn from each other.”

Keep ReadingShow less
ffa