22 River Road was built around 1870 on a hamlet-sized 0.42 acres. With 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, it was sold for $326,000.

Cornwall’s winter real estate transfers

CORNWALL — The Town of Cornwall has a population of only 1,567 people residing in 615 households, which explains the typically less than two sales of homes per month.

Perhaps the scarcity of housing also explains the high median price of over a million dollars from December through February, dropping to $950,000 in March, and why there was only one single family home listed for sale on the MLS in mid-April.

Transfers between December 2024 and March 2025 included nine single family homes with seven under $600,000 and three over $1 million and one parcel of land.

December 2024

187 Warren Hill Road — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath house on 5.8 acres transferred on Dec. 2, 2024, by Jake Weiss and Ethan Kaminsky to Pamela L. Bain Living Trust for $1,172,500.

January 2025

301 Kent Road — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath house transferred on Jan. 23, 2025, by Christopher Hopkins to Franklin I. Pucha Ortega and Karina E. Lalvay-Palta for $300,000.

20 Everest Hill Road — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath house on 15.3 acres transferred on Jan. 28, 2025, by William S and Alexa Venturini Calhoun to Sean Maher and Jonathan Homer for $1,395,000.

March 2025

2 Bell Road Extension — 2 bedroom/1 bath ranch on 5 acres transferred on March 4, 2025, by Deborah Picchione Trustee and Susan Haller Larson Trustee Haller Children Trust to Jordyn-Ashley Black for $320,000.

36 Pine St. — 5 bedroom/2 bath antique house on 5.2 acres transferred on March 4, 2025, by Michael J. Welch Trustee of Marjorie B. Gracey Revocable Trust to 36 Pine Street LLC for $140,000.

22 River Road — 4 bedroom/1.5 bath transferred on March 6, 2025, by Stephanie Weaver, Executor for Estate of Robert Andrew Parker to Alexander Kambanis for $326,000.

17 Pierce Lane — 2 bedroom/2 bath home transferred on March 17 by Cornwall Housing Corporation to Nicholas and Laura Medeiros for $240,000.

47 Dark Entry Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath house on 5.9 acres transferred on March 17 by Michael Feder and Povilas Utovka to Ian Craig for $2.51 million.

45 Popple Swamp Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 7.58 acres transferred on March 19 by Laszlo and Christina Gyorsok to Samuel Neubauer and Alice Gilbert for $471,000.

Cream Hill Road — 45.7 acres of forest land transferred on March 26, 2025, by Margaret B. Crone Trustee Ruth G. Kahn Revocable Trust to Douglas S. T. and Kathryn R. H. Green for $550,000.

* Town of Cornwall real estate transfers recorded as transferred between Dec. 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, provided by the Cornwall Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

