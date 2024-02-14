Four upstate chefs nominated by the James Beard Foundation

Stissing House in Pine Plains.

Christine Bates


The semifinalists for the James Beard Awards were announced Jan. 24.

In the Best Chefs in New York State category, four upstate chefs were recognized: Clare de Boer of Stissing House in Pine Plains, Doris Choi of Good Night in Woodstock, Shaina Loew-Banayan of Café Mutton in Hudson and Chris Mauricio of Harana Market in Accord. The final nominees will be announced in April, followed by an awards ceremony with the winners in June, complete with a red carpet, lifetime achievement awards, and lots of chefs wearing aprons.

Also, like the Oscars, the selection process and the judges who decide the winners are not revealed. FAQs on the foundation’s website state, “The Voting Body, including judges chosen for their expertise per program, then reviews and votes on the eligible entries to determine the nominees and winners, as applicable to each program.”

The yearly James Beard Foundation Awards include wide recognition in many categories including best chef, best restaurant, best new restaurant, outstanding bar, outstanding wine programs, pastry chefs, hospitality, and bakery. Last year, Stissing House was a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant along with 29 other eateries across the country, and that’s just one category. The Best New Restaurant winner last year was Kann, in the Pacific Northwest, serving Haitian-inspired cuisine.

The New York Times publishes its own list of 50 Best Restaurants and included Stissing House among only five restaurants in New York, including New York City, in its 2023 list.

Joan Baez coming to The Triplex

Joan Baez coming to The Triplex
Joan Baez
Frederic Legrand/Shutterstock

The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, is gearing up for an event Saturday, March 2, with a screening of “I Am a Noise” and a talkback featuring two of the film’s directors, Miri Navasky and Karen O’Connor, alongside a special appearance by the subject of the documentary herself — the legendary Joan Baez.

“I Am a Noise” began filming in 2013 and took many years to complete. Navasky and O’Connor, longtime collaborators, paused production for a time to work on another film, “Growing Up Trans,” for the PBS documentary series “Frontline.” They resumed work on the Baez film when she announced her farewell tour in 2017.


Student art show shines with contemporary talent

Student art show shines with contemporary talent

Gabe Heebner, a senior at HVRHS, was awarded “Best in Show” at the student art show at the KAA on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Leila Hawken

Now well into its 101st year of serving the community, the nonprofit Kent Art Association (KAA) opened its 32nd annual student art show Saturday, Feb. 10, attracting student artists, their teachers and the arts community to celebrate the wealth of young talent being nurtured in area public and private schools.

Participating in this year’s show were students from seven area schools, including Millbrook (New York) High School, Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS), Forman School, Marvelwood School, The Frederick Gunn School, The Hotchkiss School and The Kent School.


Valentine’s Day thoughts on how to find love, happiness and a really good dessert

Valentine’s Day thoughts on how to find love, happiness and a really good dessert
Eliza Osborne

Just a few days ago it was raining so hard the bounce could fill your shoes.

Snow this week, though, with plenty of dark days still ahead giving good reasons for staying close to home.


