June is National Dairy Month, a special time for me, a time to celebrate the way of life that has been in my blood for six generations. My father was a dairy farmer, and we made our living milking cows. Growing up, it was a life I loved and was passionate about.

I admired what my dad did and was thrilled at the opportunity to follow in his footsteps.

I married a dairy farmer and continued the legacy of dairy farming. Every day, I help improve our herd’s health through responsible nutrition, reproduction, and management. I play an intricate part in our operation, and working alongside my family is a joy.

I am proud of our accomplishments and always look forward to applying the knowledge I have gained over the years to help others in the industry.

Dairy farmers’ commitment to ensuring high-quality milk begins with taking good care of our cows and treating them with respect. I adore my girls — cows and daughters alike! Most people think that as a farmer, the passion is about the food, but for me, it’s all about dairy farming and my cows. It’s been my passion since I was a little girl.

In our line of work, every day brings new challenges and rewards. Dairy farming is a labor of love and a team effort. There’s a profound sense of satisfaction in knowing that our hard work contributes to the production of nutritious, wholesome milk and dairy products that families enjoy across New England.

During National Dairy Month, I invite you to take a moment to appreciate the dedication and hard work of dairy farmers. Our commitment goes beyond just providing milk; it’s about ensuring the highest standards of animal care, sustainability, and milk quality.

Dairy farmers want to do good and are dedicated to protecting our natural resources. When you enjoy a cold glass of milk or a slice of cheese, know that it comes from a dairy farmer’s love and commitment to providing a safe and wholesome product.

Dairy farmers work 365 days a year, so you can have access to healthy, affordable products like milk, cheese, and yogurt in the grocery store. Dairy farmers are the root of your favorite dairy foods that are present at the most special moments in one’s life. Consumers have a lot of choices, and dairy is essential for many culinary experiences.

As we celebrate National Dairy Month, please raise a glass of milk to the dairy farmers who provide healthy, high-quality products as they strive to accomplish nothing short of the best. Here’s to the cows, the land, and the generations of farmers who have made dairy farming their life’s passion.

Holly Aragi is a third-generation dairy farmer at Pine Island Farm in Sheffield, Massachusetts. As a member of Dairy Farmers of America, Holly milks over 1,500 cows alongside her husband, Louis, and their three daughters.