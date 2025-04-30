Norfolk winter real estate transactions

NORFOLK — The median price of homes sold in Norfolk has remained between $350,000 and $400,000 since December of 2020.

In the first quarter of 2025, seven properties were transferred including one parcel of land, three residences for under $300,000, two homes for $500,000 and $550,000 and one home for $875,000.

Over the last ten years the number of homes listed for sale during March has steadily declined from 39 homes for sale in March of 2015 to 12 in 2020 to only four in March of this year.

Recent Transactions

443 Greenwoods Road — 2 bedroom/1.5 bath ranch sold by Kaitlin J. Sokolow to Caliann L Wood for $299,000 recorded on Jan. 13, 2025.

68 Sunset Ridge Road — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 1.8 acres sold by Estate of Joan Williams Farr to Elizabeth Kuhse and Lucy Farr 2023 Revocable Trust for $550,000 recorded on Jan. 27, 2025.

8 Ashpohtag Road — 13.5 acres sold by Robert E. Leibrock to Joseph S. Dusvitch for $35,000 recorded on Feb. 5, 2025.

181 Greenwoods Road — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 0.56 acres sold by Gardenmaker LLC to Sara and Kyle Acuna for $292,000 recorded on Feb. 20, 2025.

92 Goshen St. — 3 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1765 on 5.5 acres sold by Marybeth Y. McNamee to Nancy Lorenz and Douglas J. Schwalbe for $875,000 recorded on March 4, 2025.

3 Greenwoods Road East, Unit 2B — 1 bedroom/1 bath condo sold by Estate of Susan B. Pratt to Kelly M. Phillips for $126,000 on March 17, 2025.

50 Maple Ave. — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 0.35 acres sold by Michael S. Cobb and Mary Lou Cobb to Martina Gago Ageitos and Michael Sherman Cobb Jr. for $500,000 recorded on March 26, 2025.

*Town of Norfolk real estate transfers recorded as sold between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2025, provided with the help of the Norfolk Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and Info Sparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.