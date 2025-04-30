Norfolk winter real estate transactions

Located on gracious Maple Avenue in Norfolk, 50 Maple Ave. sold privately for $500,000.

Christine Bates
real estate

Norfolk winter real estate transactions

NORFOLK — The median price of homes sold in Norfolk has remained between $350,000 and $400,000 since December of 2020.

In the first quarter of 2025, seven properties were transferred including one parcel of land, three residences for under $300,000, two homes for $500,000 and $550,000 and one home for $875,000.

Over the last ten years the number of homes listed for sale during March has steadily declined from 39 homes for sale in March of 2015 to 12 in 2020 to only four in March of this year.

Recent Transactions

443 Greenwoods Road — 2 bedroom/1.5 bath ranch sold by Kaitlin J. Sokolow to Caliann L Wood for $299,000 recorded on Jan. 13, 2025.

68 Sunset Ridge Road — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 1.8 acres sold by Estate of Joan Williams Farr to Elizabeth Kuhse and Lucy Farr 2023 Revocable Trust for $550,000 recorded on Jan. 27, 2025.

8 Ashpohtag Road — 13.5 acres sold by Robert E. Leibrock to Joseph S. Dusvitch for $35,000 recorded on Feb. 5, 2025.

181 Greenwoods Road — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 0.56 acres sold by Gardenmaker LLC to Sara and Kyle Acuna for $292,000 recorded on Feb. 20, 2025.

92 Goshen St. — 3 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1765 on 5.5 acres sold by Marybeth Y. McNamee to Nancy Lorenz and Douglas J. Schwalbe for $875,000 recorded on March 4, 2025.

3 Greenwoods Road East, Unit 2B — 1 bedroom/1 bath condo sold by Estate of Susan B. Pratt to Kelly M. Phillips for $126,000 on March 17, 2025.

50 Maple Ave. — 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home on 0.35 acres sold by Michael S. Cobb and Mary Lou Cobb to Martina Gago Ageitos and Michael Sherman Cobb Jr. for $500,000 recorded on March 26, 2025.

*Town of Norfolk real estate transfers recorded as sold between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2025, provided with the help of the Norfolk Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of Smart MLS and Info Sparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

real estate

Latest News

Frederick Wright Hosterman

Frederick Wright Hosterman

KENT — Frederick Wright Hosterman passed away peacefully in his home in Kent on April 16, 2025. Born in 1929 in Auburn, Nebraska, he was the son of farmers. He attended a one-room schoolhouse just outside of Brownville, Nebraska, adjacent to his family’s farm. The little brick schoolhouse is still standing! After graduating from high school, Fred attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln), eventually earning a master’s degree in agronomy. He took a job with Monsanto in Buffalo, New York, where the company was a pioneer in applying biotechnology to agricultural sciences. In Buffalo, Fred met his future wife, Dorothy. Fred and Dorothy moved to New York City for several years in the early 1960s, before settling down in Norwalk. In Norwalk, Fred and Dorothy had three children. The family later moved to Kent. In 1980, Fred and Dorothy divorced, and Fred bought a large tract of land on Carter Road in Kent. He built a house there, largely by himself, which he maintained until his death at age 95. After taking early retirement, he spent the following decades working on his property, adding various buildings, woodcrafting, landscaping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Nancy (Case) Brenner

Nancy (Case) Brenner

CANAAN — Nancy (Case) Brenner, 81, of Canaan, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, following a long illness on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

Nancy was born on April 10, 1944, to the late Ray Sargeant Case Sr. and Beatrice Southey Case. She was the second youngest of five children, predeceased by her three brothers, Ray S. Case Jr., David E. Case and Douglas C. Case, and her sister Linda (Case) Olson. She grew up in New Hartford and Winsted, where she graduated from Northwestern Regional 7 High School.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Adam Rand

Adam Rand

SHEFFIELD — Adam Rand, 59, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in his home on April 22, 2025, after a long battle with ALS.

Adam was born on April 6, 1966, to Lee and Charles Rand II of Boston, Massachusetts. Adam spent his early childhood in Nantucket, where his love of fishing and water was born before moving to Sharon. It was here where he made many lifelong friends and later graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1984. He attended Hiram College in Ohio before settling in Connecticut.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries