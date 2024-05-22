Potter to take on Harding in CT’s 30th

George Logan, GOP candidate for Congress, spoke at the Republican Convention in Kent.

Kathryn Boughton
KENT — There was a meeting of Republican Convention delegates from the 30th District at the Kent Town Hall on April 29. The meeting had a pep rally aura, according to Kent Republican Committee delegate Joseph Agli.

The event was chaired by John Morris of Litchfield, the longest-serving member of the Republican State Central Committee. GOP candidates George Logan, who is challenging U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes for the 5th District seat, and Barbara Breor, who is running against State Representative Maria Horn in the 64th District, were in attendance.

Representatives were also sent from 30th District State Senator Steve Harding’s and U.S. Senate candidate Gerry Smith’s campaigns. Harding is running against Kent political newcomer Justin Potter, who received the Democratic Convention’s endorsement this week. Gerry Smith is facing incumbent U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala

James and Linda Quella hosted the spring gala at their estate in Sharon.
Alexander Wilburn

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon held its annual spring gala and auction on Saturday, May 18, at the Sharon home of James and Linda Quella, best known in the area for their family-run poultry farm, Q Farms, where they humanely raise chickens in their pastures.

The spring gala is a major event each year for the library to raise funds for its annual budgeting cost, explained Hotchkiss Library Director Gretchen Hachmeister. “We raise about 65% of our annual operating budget just through fundraising events. We get about 25% from the town and the rest, some grants, and then the rest is fundraising. The general budget supports just opening the doors and helping us do everything we do.”

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Bunny Williams opened her garden for Trade Secrets tour visitors.

Natalia Zukerman

Landscape enthusiasts traveled from far and wide for garden tours and rare finds at Project SAGE’s annual Trade Secrets event May 18 and 19.

The origin of the rare plant and antiques fundraiser traces back to a serendipitous moment in the winter of 2001, when interior designer and author Bunny Williams found her greenhouse overflowing with seedlings, thanks to her then-gardener Naomi Blumenthal’s successful propagation of rare primroses.

