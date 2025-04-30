Realtor ‘Good Neighbor Award’ goes to Eichman

NORTH CANAAN — The Greater Hartford Association of Realtors has named Wendy Eichman, broker with Raynard & Peirce Realty, the recipient of the 2025 GHAR Good Neighbor Award.

The award recognizes a realtor who has made an extraordinary impact on their community through their volunteer time and talents.

Eichman was selected in recognition of her charitable work on behalf of Couch Pipa VFW Post 6851.

As a result of her volunteer work, VFW Post 6851 will receive $1,000 from the GHAR Foundation.

For more than 16 years Wendy has volunteered with VFW and is a lifetime auxiliary member of the post. She created the Sunset Music Series, which includes local bands playing at the VFW every Thursday from June to August. The money raised aids in maintaining the VFW and the 181 veterans who belong to this post.