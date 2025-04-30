Realtor ‘Good Neighbor Award’ goes to Eichman

From left, Christine Green, GHAR committee member; Elizabeth Hebert, GHAR committee member; Wendy Eichman; Holly Callanan, GHAR CEO; Samantha Doering, GHAR Community Involvement Committee chair; and Maria Parker, GHAR Committee Vice Chair.

NORTH CANAAN — The Greater Hartford Association of Realtors has named Wendy Eichman, broker with Raynard & Peirce Realty, the recipient of the 2025 GHAR Good Neighbor Award.

The award recognizes a realtor who has made an extraordinary impact on their community through their volunteer time and talents.

Eichman was selected in recognition of her charitable work on behalf of Couch Pipa VFW Post 6851.

As a result of her volunteer work, VFW Post 6851 will receive $1,000 from the GHAR Foundation.

For more than 16 years Wendy has volunteered with VFW and is a lifetime auxiliary member of the post. She created the Sunset Music Series, which includes local bands playing at the VFW every Thursday from June to August. The money raised aids in maintaining the VFW and the 181 veterans who belong to this post.

Frederick Wright Hosterman

KENT — Frederick Wright Hosterman passed away peacefully in his home in Kent on April 16, 2025. Born in 1929 in Auburn, Nebraska, he was the son of farmers. He attended a one-room schoolhouse just outside of Brownville, Nebraska, adjacent to his family’s farm. The little brick schoolhouse is still standing! After graduating from high school, Fred attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln), eventually earning a master’s degree in agronomy. He took a job with Monsanto in Buffalo, New York, where the company was a pioneer in applying biotechnology to agricultural sciences. In Buffalo, Fred met his future wife, Dorothy. Fred and Dorothy moved to New York City for several years in the early 1960s, before settling down in Norwalk. In Norwalk, Fred and Dorothy had three children. The family later moved to Kent. In 1980, Fred and Dorothy divorced, and Fred bought a large tract of land on Carter Road in Kent. He built a house there, largely by himself, which he maintained until his death at age 95. After taking early retirement, he spent the following decades working on his property, adding various buildings, woodcrafting, landscaping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Nancy (Case) Brenner

CANAAN — Nancy (Case) Brenner, 81, of Canaan, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, following a long illness on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

Nancy was born on April 10, 1944, to the late Ray Sargeant Case Sr. and Beatrice Southey Case. She was the second youngest of five children, predeceased by her three brothers, Ray S. Case Jr., David E. Case and Douglas C. Case, and her sister Linda (Case) Olson. She grew up in New Hartford and Winsted, where she graduated from Northwestern Regional 7 High School.

Adam Rand

SHEFFIELD — Adam Rand, 59, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in his home on April 22, 2025, after a long battle with ALS.

Adam was born on April 6, 1966, to Lee and Charles Rand II of Boston, Massachusetts. Adam spent his early childhood in Nantucket, where his love of fishing and water was born before moving to Sharon. It was here where he made many lifelong friends and later graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1984. He attended Hiram College in Ohio before settling in Connecticut.

